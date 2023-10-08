Two Sarpy County boys honored after abduction and murder 40 years ago

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Residents of greater Sarpy County remember what it was like forty years ago when two boys were kidnapped and murdered by a serial killer.

“It was just a terrifying time at that time,” said Theresa Trautman.

“I was during that era, and it was devastating,” said Rod Ripley.

They remember 13-year-old Danny Joe Eberle of Bellevue and how he was abducted while delivering newspapers in September of 1983. His body was found bound, taped, and stabbed in high grass.

“When the boys were taken, my daughter was ten years old, and I was very scared,” said Trautman. “I was scared to let her walk to school.”

That’s how 12-year-old Christopher Walden was abducted, walking to school, three months after Eberle.

“40 years ago at this time, we were searching for a serial killer,” said Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis.

By January 1984, the killer was identified by a tipster. In 1996, he died in the electric chair.

The community has made an effort to remember Eberle and Walden.

Earlier this year they unveiled a memorial. Sunday’s event raised money for the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Foundation.

“Just because somebody goes to court and they get a guilty conviction, when everybody leaves, there’s still the victims out there,” said Davis. “We’re able to help those people through this kind of function.”

Sunday showcased 200 classic cars and motorcycles. The money raised goes to help with mental health counseling and support services for victims.

“I look back at those times, and I also think of other victims of other crimes, so if we can raise money for that cause, that’s awesome,” Trautman said.

The foundation and memorial give people a way to remember the past and pay it forward to future crime victims.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.