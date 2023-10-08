We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Two dead, two hurt in Douglas County single-car crash, vehicle fire

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a crash left two people dead and a...
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a crash left two people dead and a vehicle engulfed in flames Sunday morning.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a crash left two people dead, two more hurt, and a vehicle engulfed in flames Sunday morning.

DCSO tells 6 News they responded to an injury accident call along North River Drive just south of the Washington-Douglas County line shortly before 9 a.m. Deputies and Ponca Hills firefighters arrived to find a Kia 4-door sedan in the west ditch, fully consumed by fire.

Deputies said the car appeared to be headed north on River Drive when it lost control and went off the road, striking a tree. Ponca Hills crews were able to extinguish the fire.

Rescue personnel located four people inside the vehicle. One was pronounced dead at the scene; another was transported to a hospital but died from their injuries en route. The other two occupants were taken to Nebraska Medicine with serious injuries. The affected stretch of River Drive was closed for a time as deputies investigated.

DCSO said the investigation is still in its early stages. The identities of the victims will be released pending family notification.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homeless camp in northwest Omaha was cleared out by workers with the Nebraska DOT on Friday.
Nebraska DOT removes large homeless camp in northwest Omaha
Omaha Police stopped this stolen Council Bluffs ambulance near Ida Street and Military Road...
Lincoln man booked after leading Omaha officers on ambulance chase facing several charges
A Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate died after he and other inmates intentionally...
Nebraska state prison inmate dies after fires set in housing unit
Friday Night Fever from 6 News WOWT
High school football Week 7: Westside dominates Kearney in top 5 showdown
Omaha Police said this was weapon of a suspect shot multiple times by officers on Tuesday...
Omaha Police: Body-camera footage corroborates officers’ accounts of Tuesday shooting

Latest News

A Lincoln man sits in jail after allegedly stealing a Council Bluffs rescue squad and leading...
Stolen Council Bluffs ambulance chase lands Lincoln man in jail
All wireless phones, regardless of carrier, can always call 9-1-1—sometimes even if your phone...
Douglas County 911 lines back to normal after brief connection issues
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Warmer but breezy Sunday
Another chilly morning with temperatures starting off in the 40s. Plenty of sunshine on the way...
Warmer but breezy Sunday
The Hawkeyes running back returned to action with 134 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown in...
Kaleb Johnson powers Iowa to 20-14 win over Purdue