Two dead, two hurt in Douglas County single-car crash, vehicle fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a crash left two people dead, two more hurt, and a vehicle engulfed in flames Sunday morning.

DCSO tells 6 News they responded to an injury accident call along North River Drive just south of the Washington-Douglas County line shortly before 9 a.m. Deputies and Ponca Hills firefighters arrived to find a Kia 4-door sedan in the west ditch, fully consumed by fire.

Deputies said the car appeared to be headed north on River Drive when it lost control and went off the road, striking a tree. Ponca Hills crews were able to extinguish the fire.

Rescue personnel located four people inside the vehicle. One was pronounced dead at the scene; another was transported to a hospital but died from their injuries en route. The other two occupants were taken to Nebraska Medicine with serious injuries. The affected stretch of River Drive was closed for a time as deputies investigated.

DCSO said the investigation is still in its early stages. The identities of the victims will be released pending family notification.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.