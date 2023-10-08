We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Iowa State defense has 4 INTs as Cyclones beat TCU 27-14

Iowa State wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) runs the ball has he shoves off TCU safety Mark Perry...
Iowa State wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) runs the ball has he shoves off TCU safety Mark Perry (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)(Matthew Putney | AP)
By Clayton Collier
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State rushed for 215 yards and the defense intercepted four passes as the Cyclones pulled away for a 27-14 win Saturday over TCU.

Eli Sanders led the way for Iowa State (3-3, 2-1 Big 12), rushing for 99 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. The Cyclones averaged well over 6 yards per carry before taking a knee at the end of the game, wearing down TCU (3-3, 1-2) in the second half.

Abu Sama ran for 59 yards, with 55 of it coming on a touchdown with 11:30 left in the third quarter to give Iowa State a 17-7 lead.

Rocco Becht added 138 passing yards and a touchdown for Iowa State, which improved to 20-5 in its last 25 Big 12 home games.

TCU had been 7-0 in true road games under second-year coach Sonny Dykes.

Emani Bailey led the Horned Frogs with 152 yards rushing on 21 attempts – his fourth 100-yard game of the season.

Horned Frogs quarterback Chandler Morris, who ranked No. 2 in the Big 12 and 10th nationally with nearly 331 yards of total offense per game, left with just under 11 minutes remaining in the third quarter with an apparent leg injury.

The TCU offense was struggling with self-inflicted wounds before Morris’ departure, including a blocked punt late in the second quarter.

Iowa State’s last four-interception game was 2016 against San Jose State.

BUMBLING FROGS

TCU was fortunate to only be trailing 10-7 at halftime. Horned Frogs quarterback Chandler Morris threw interceptions on each of TCU’s first two possessions. Morris had thrown just three picks on the season. TCU also failed to pick up a fourth-and-1 attempt at midfield, which was followed by an Iowa State touchdown drive. The Cyclones blocked a TCU punt late in the second quarter, which led to a field goal. Iowa State has won 17 in a row when leading at half.

HONORING JACK TRICE

Saturday’s game was part of a year-long commemoration of Jack Trice’s legacy. Trice was Iowa State’s first black football player and the stadium at Ames is named after him. He died of injuries sustained in a game against Minnesota on Oct. 8, 1923. Cyclone players wore throwback uniforms and a closing ceremony will be held Sunday.

UP NEXT

Iowa State hits the road to play Cincinnati on Saturday. TCU hosts Brigham Young on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homeless camp in northwest Omaha was cleared out by workers with the Nebraska DOT on Friday.
Nebraska DOT removes large homeless camp in northwest Omaha
A Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate died after he and other inmates intentionally...
Nebraska state prison inmate dies after fires set in housing unit
Omaha Police stopped this stolen Council Bluffs ambulance near Ida Street and Military Road...
Lincoln man booked after leading Omaha officers on ambulance chase facing several charges
Nebraska @ Illinois
Nebraska downs Illinois 20-7 for first B1G win under Rhule
Gabriela Navarro was last seen Tuesday at Wilson Middle School in Council Bluffs.
Authorities search for missing Council Bluffs girl

Latest News

Purdue tight end Garrett Miller (88) pursues Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) as he runs...
Kaleb Johnson returns from injury to rush for 134 yards in Hawkeyes’ 20-14 win over Purdue
Matt Rhule got passionate when discussing the direction of the program and the future for the...
HUSKER PRESSER: Rhule passionate about team's direction, excited for future
Matt Rhule talks about QB Heinrich Haarberg's performance as well as his decision to be...
HUSKER PRESSER: Rhule on Haarberg's performance, aggressiveness on 4th down
Matt Rhule discusses Nebraska's slow start on defense and the goalline stand that followed.
HUSKER PRESSER: Rhule on shaking off slow start vs. Illinois