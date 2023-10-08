We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Douglas County 911 lines back to normal after brief connection issues

All wireless phones, regardless of carrier, can always call 9-1-1—sometimes even if your phone...
All wireless phones, regardless of carrier, can always call 9-1-1—sometimes even if your phone shows no signal bars.(Pixabay)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Board of Commissioners says 911 lines are back to normal after apparent connection issues that led to delays.

Officials said some callers had issues reaching 911 dispatch. The issue was determined to be with service providers delivering calls.

6 News received confirmation from the county that lines were operating as normal by 7 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homeless camp in northwest Omaha was cleared out by workers with the Nebraska DOT on Friday.
Nebraska DOT removes large homeless camp in northwest Omaha
Omaha Police stopped this stolen Council Bluffs ambulance near Ida Street and Military Road...
Lincoln man booked after leading Omaha officers on ambulance chase facing several charges
A Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate died after he and other inmates intentionally...
Nebraska state prison inmate dies after fires set in housing unit
Friday Night Fever from 6 News WOWT
High school football Week 7: Westside dominates Kearney in top 5 showdown
Omaha Police said this was weapon of a suspect shot multiple times by officers on Tuesday...
Omaha Police: Body-camera footage corroborates officers’ accounts of Tuesday shooting

Latest News

A Lincoln man sits in jail after allegedly stealing a Council Bluffs rescue squad and leading...
Stolen Council Bluffs ambulance chase lands Lincoln man in jail
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Warmer but breezy Sunday
Another chilly morning with temperatures starting off in the 40s. Plenty of sunshine on the way...
Warmer but breezy Sunday
The Hawkeyes running back returned to action with 134 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown in...
Kaleb Johnson powers Iowa to 20-14 win over Purdue