Douglas County 911 lines back to normal after brief connection issues

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Board of Commissioners says 911 lines are back to normal after apparent connection issues that led to delays.

Officials said some callers had issues reaching 911 dispatch. The issue was determined to be with service providers delivering calls.

6 News received confirmation from the county that lines were operating as normal by 7 a.m.

