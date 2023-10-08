David’s Morning Forecast - Warmer but breezy Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clear and cool this morning, but not as chilly as we were yesterday. Temperatures dropped into the low to mid-40s around most of the metro. A few spots did briefly dip into the upper 30s, though we didn’t see much in the way of any frost. Plenty of sunshine is expected here this morning right on into the afternoon with temperatures warming a little quicker. We should be back into the mid-60s by Noon, with afternoon highs in the low to mid-70s.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Winds will pick up this afternoon out of the north, with some gusts of 20 to 25mph at times, particularly between 2 and 5pm. Winds will back off as the sun sets, with lighter winds tonight. Despite those north winds, it should still be a pretty nice fall day.

That north breeze will pull our temperatures back down into the low 40s and upper 30s by early Monday morning, so expect more chilly conditions to start off the work week. Monday will bring more sunshine and a nice fall afternoon, though a bit cooler with highs in the low to mid-60s. The sunny skies stick around into Tuesday with highs pushing back into the upper 60s.

Sunday Morning 3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

A storm system will approach the area on Wednesday bringing increasing rain chances. Some showers are possible as early as Wednesday morning, but rain chances really ramp up Wednesday evening or overnight. A few rounds of showers or storms are likely Wednesday night and lasting throughout the day on Thursday. The clouds and rain will keep Thursday cooler, highs potentially in the upper 50s. Showers may linger into Friday morning before finally drying out. Some substantial rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are possible depending on where the heaviest rain lines up.

Rainfall potential this week (WOWT)

Highs in the mid to upper 50s are likely behind the rain, lasting through the weekend. Temperatures slowly warm back into the 60s by next week.

High Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.