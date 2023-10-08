David’s Evening Forecast - Great Fall weather to start the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Not quite as chilly this morning but still jacket weather as temperatures dipped in the low 40s. Plenty of sunshine across the area this afternoon helped to boost temperatures above average for this time of year. We actually topped out at 75 degrees here in Omaha, about 5 degrees above our average high. However, it was on the windy side with north breezes gusting over 20mph at times. The winds will start to back down as we approach sunset, but expect it to remain a bit breezy into the early evening. Temperatures will cool quickly, dropping back into the mid-50s by 10pm.

Quiet Sunday Evening (WOWT)

Monday morning will bring another cool start, with temperatures dropping back into the upper 30s and low 40s, with the coldest readings east of the Missouri River in Iowa. The north breeze will continue, but should be lighter throughout the day so it shouldn’t be quite as noticeable. Temperatures will rebound back into the mid-60s for Monday afternoon, a very nice Fall day though a bit cooler than average for this time of year.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

More great Fall weather is expected for Tuesday, a chilly morning but plenty of sunshine will warm us a little more. High temperatures Tuesday afternoon should reach the low 70s, a great looking afternoon with lighter winds.

Sunday Evening 3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The weather gets more active for the middle of the week. A few rain showers are possible as early as Wednesday morning, but rain chances will really ramp up Wednesday evening and overnight with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. A few round of showers and possible thunderstorms are expected through the day Thursday, with the showers lingering into Friday morning. Temperatures will be warm initially on Wednesday, helping to support those storms, but cool into the 50s by Friday limiting any storm potential to just rain showers. Depending on the exact track of the system, some substantial rainfall is possible with rain totals of 1 to 3 inches in spots.

Rainfall potential late this week (WOWT)

Cooler fall weather settles in for the end of the week with highs in the 50s and overnight lows in the 40s and 30s for the upcoming weekend.

