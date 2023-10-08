We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

2 injured at Bowie State University in Maryland after reports of shots fired

FILE - Two people were injured and taken to the hospital after reports of shots fired at Bowie...
FILE - Two people were injured and taken to the hospital after reports of shots fired at Bowie State University in Maryland(Source: Gray News)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Two people were injured and taken to the hospital after reports of shots fired at Bowie State University in Maryland on Saturday night, according to the university.

“Bowie State University Police received report of shots fired at approximately 11:45 in the area of Henry Circle near the Center for Business and Graduate Studies,” the university said on X.

Authorities are expected to give an update on Sunday.

Bowie State University is a historically Black university. The incident at Bowie State comes just days after a shooting at Morgan State University, another HBCU located just a 45-minute drive away from Bowie State University.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homeless camp in northwest Omaha was cleared out by workers with the Nebraska DOT on Friday.
Nebraska DOT removes large homeless camp in northwest Omaha
Omaha Police stopped this stolen Council Bluffs ambulance near Ida Street and Military Road...
Lincoln man booked after leading Omaha officers on ambulance chase facing several charges
A Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate died after he and other inmates intentionally...
Nebraska state prison inmate dies after fires set in housing unit
Friday Night Fever from 6 News WOWT
High school football Week 7: Westside dominates Kearney in top 5 showdown
Omaha Police said this was weapon of a suspect shot multiple times by officers on Tuesday...
Omaha Police: Body-camera footage corroborates officers’ accounts of Tuesday shooting

Latest News

The death toll from strong earthquakes that shook western Afghanistan has risen to over 2,000,...
Earthquakes kill over 2,000 in Afghanistan. People are freeing the dead and injured with their hands
A Lincoln man sits in jail after allegedly stealing a Council Bluffs rescue squad and leading...
Stolen Council Bluffs ambulance chase lands Lincoln man in jail
Fire and smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The...
Israel battles Hamas militants as country’s death toll from mass incursion reaches 600
All wireless phones, regardless of carrier, can always call 9-1-1—sometimes even if your phone...
Douglas County 911 lines back to normal after brief connection issues