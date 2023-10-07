Welders needed in Omaha despite steady supply from metro school

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hempel Sheet Metal has been in the same building at 13th and William in Omaha for more than 75 years. They have vast space and there is always work to be done.

“A lot of components and we also have a lot of specialized hospital work, stainless steel work, things of that nature,” said owner David Hempel.

But Hempel says times are changing. He has 16 workers, and finding new up-and-coming welders is getting harder and harder.

“Technology has created an avenue for people to find work where they are not getting dirty, they are not sweating, they are not working with their hands like things used to be,” he said.

In Hempel’s case, it’s a union shop. The sheet metal workers union has a five-year program. An entry-level employee starts out making close to $20 per hour, with raises every six months.

Most of the workers at Hempel Sheet Metal Works are veteran welders who are in the $35 to $40 per hour range, in addition to benefits. Hempel agrees the wages are very good and he’s hoping for an influx of up-and-comers.

Help might be on the way. Metropolitan Community College has a welding technology program, complete with degrees and certifications. It prepares students to enter the workforce and get a start on their careers on day one.

“I know it’s not a good thing we are losing our workforce, but the fact that I’m able to look and see there are jobs out there that I need and I can fulfill those roles, that’s great news because it promises me a great future,” said second-year student Michael McCart, Jr.

MCC has 36 booths at its welding facility in South Omaha and lots of lab space as well as equipment. It’s a beehive of activity. The school can send workers out into the field in as little as six months.

“It’s a very practical skill,” said instructor Chris Beaty. “It’s not going away anytime soon. Welding leads into other trades such as electricians need to know how to weld, plumbers need to know how to weld, carpenters, there’s always something that needs to be welded or fixed.”

For David Hempel, those reinforcements can’t come soon enough. Most of his workers have been on the job for decades. He’s now hoping for the “next wave” of welders.

