UNL working with researchers on using TikTok to encourage cervical cancer screening

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s no secret that short-form video platforms like TikTok are growing in popularity -- not just for entertainment, but also for sharing valuable information.

A University of Nebraska-Lincoln assistant professor is among a team of researchers studying the effectiveness of TikTok to boost awareness about cervical cancer and encourage women to get screened. The disease kills around 4,000 women in the United States every year.

“My co-author and I noticed that there was a lot of health messaging regarding pap smears, which are really important preventative measures for cervical cancer,” Ciera Kirkpatrick said in a release. “We were fascinated by what was being shared -- we also found out that there has been a decline in the number of women in the U.S. who are getting a pap smear.”

The study examined an experiment involving over 600 females between the ages of 21 and 29. The women viewed TikTok videos about pap smears, both from doctors and from peers and of varying language (i.e. autonomy support). They then rated the videos based on perceived effectiveness, credibility, attitude toward the message, and engagement intention.

The study concluded doctors were deemed more credible than peers and that videos that were autonomy-supportive were much more likely to receive engagement.

Kirkpatrick said while autonomy language didn’t have a direct impact on their intentions, it did help with engagement, which could lead more people to be exposed to the intended message. She believes getting the information out in a form like TikTok-style videos can further increase the message’s reach.

Kirkpatrick and the team are also working to examine why more young women, particularly among Generation Z, are turning to TikTok for health information.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.