Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of September 2023

Viewers turned to 6 News in September for coverage of a crash that killed a South Dakota college graduate and the death of an Omaha cardiologist.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for September 2023.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. North Bend homecoming proposal stirs controversy

North Bend Central Superintendent Patrick Ningen talks about how the district has responded to a Homecoming proposal with racist overtones.

5. Omaha boxing trainer arrested in England

Brian "BoMac" McIntyre, who is Terence Crawford's trainer, was arrested in England on Sunday morning.

4. Victim identified in fatal Omaha bicycle crash

Police have identified the victim who died riding his bicycle in Omaha on Sunday morning.

3. Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle near Valley

A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle north of Valley Sunday morning.

2. City officials say NW Omaha homeless RV camp must move

Two people living in RVs are faced with moving camp after the city of Omaha said they must leave their current location.

1. Omaha doctor charged in fatal crash

Dr. Mark A. Carlson, 60, has been charged with manslaughter in a fatal crash that killed a 22-year-old woman in Omaha earlier this month.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

Top stories of September 2023
6. Douglas County Sheriff's Office seeking wanted felon
5. Probation violation sends Iowa woman who killed motorcyclist back to jail
4. Lawsuit filed against UNMC, Nebraska Medicine for teen's breast-removal surgery in 2018
3. Homeless couple seeking new spot for RVs after Omaha neighbors complain of eyesore
2. Bicyclist killed near Valley identified as Omaha doctor
1. Omaha doctor charged in fatal Dodge Street crash

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. 20 rattlesnakes found inside Arizona homeowner’s garage

An Arizona man called a snake removal company after seeing what he thought were three rattlesnakes lurking in the garage...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Thursday, September 14, 2023

5. Musk says X (Twitter) plans to charge fee to all users

X, formerly Twitter, is moving from a free service to charging all users, owner Elon Musk said. Will you pay to keep...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, September 19, 2023

4. Omaha doctor charged in fatal Dodge Street crash

#BREAKING: An Omaha doctor has been charged in the vehicle crash that killed 22-year-old Anna Bosma earlier this month. Details: https://www.wowt.com/2023/09/13/omaha-doctor-charged-fatal-dodge-street-crash/

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, September 13, 2023

3. Apple urges iPhone/iPad users to install security update

Security alert -- Apple is urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately. Here's why:...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Thursday, September 7, 2023

2. Buyer beware: Consumers say think twice before buying from Temu

Some customers who have made online purchases at a marketplace called Temu are warning others to think twice before they shop.

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, September 27, 2023

1. Country star Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high

What do you think is a fair price to attend his concert?

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, September 13, 2023
