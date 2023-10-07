Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of September 2023
Viewers turned to 6 News in September for coverage of a crash that killed a South Dakota college graduate and the death of an Omaha cardiologist.
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for September 2023.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. North Bend homecoming proposal stirs controversy
5. Omaha boxing trainer arrested in England
4. Victim identified in fatal Omaha bicycle crash
3. Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle near Valley
2. City officials say NW Omaha homeless RV camp must move
1. Omaha doctor charged in fatal crash
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
Top stories of September 2023
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. 20 rattlesnakes found inside Arizona homeowner’s garage
5. Musk says X (Twitter) plans to charge fee to all users
4. Omaha doctor charged in fatal Dodge Street crash
3. Apple urges iPhone/iPad users to install security update
2. Buyer beware: Consumers say think twice before buying from Temu
1. Country star Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high
