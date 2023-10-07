Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of September 2023

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for September 2023.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

North Bend Central Superintendent Patrick Ningen talks about how the district has responded to a Homecoming proposal with racist overtones.

5. Omaha boxing trainer arrested in England

Brian "BoMac" McIntyre, who is Terence Crawford's trainer, was arrested in England on Sunday morning.

Police have identified the victim who died riding his bicycle in Omaha on Sunday morning.

A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle north of Valley Sunday morning.

Two people living in RVs are faced with moving camp after the city of Omaha said they must leave their current location.

Dr. Mark A. Carlson, 60, has been charged with manslaughter in a fatal crash that killed a 22-year-old woman in Omaha earlier this month.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

An Arizona man called a snake removal company after seeing what he thought were three rattlesnakes lurking in the garage... Posted by 6 News WOWT on Thursday, September 14, 2023

X, formerly Twitter, is moving from a free service to charging all users, owner Elon Musk said. Will you pay to keep... Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, September 19, 2023

#BREAKING: An Omaha doctor has been charged in the vehicle crash that killed 22-year-old Anna Bosma earlier this month. Details: https://www.wowt.com/2023/09/13/omaha-doctor-charged-fatal-dodge-street-crash/ Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Security alert -- Apple is urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately. Here's why:... Posted by 6 News WOWT on Thursday, September 7, 2023

Some customers who have made online purchases at a marketplace called Temu are warning others to think twice before they shop. Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, September 27, 2023

What do you think is a fair price to attend his concert? Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, September 13, 2023

