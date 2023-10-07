Omaha Police: Body-camera footage corroborates officers’ accounts of Tuesday shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said Friday night that they had pieced together a timeline of Tuesday night’s shooting based on interviews with the four officers and footage from their body-worn cameras.

The officers involved — Sgt. Jacob Chong and officers Andrew Ramsay, Kyle Graber, and Nicholas Molek — were placed on administrative leave, per OPD policy, while the events of shooting were investigated. The officers, all from the criminal investigations bureau, have a combined 36 years of police service.

“The statements made by the involved officers during their interviews were consistent with the physical evidence at the scene and the BWC footage,” Friday’s OPD report states.

The timeline provided by OPD states that the 911 call about a man pointing a gun at the caller in the area of 21st and Pinkney streets came in at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday. Charges for that man, who was later shot by officers, are still pending, according the Friday night OPD release.

The caller, who said they didn’t know why the man was pointing a gun at them and feared he might also harm his family, reported the suspect vehicle as a red Chevrolet SUV and said there was another man in the vehicle.

At 7:33 p.m., responding officers said they saw the suspect vehicle, with two men in the front, heading west on Ames Avenue from 24th Street, and began surveillance on the SUV with unmarked OPD vehicles and requested assistance from the OPD helicopter.

Nine minutes later, OPD Gang Unit detectives tried to make contact with the SUV after it pulled over near 61st and Jayne streets.

“Two of the three unmarked police vehicles’ red/blue emergency lights were activated behind the SUV. Before detectives were able to exit their police vehicles the driver of the SUV... immediately got out of the SUV with what was described by officers as a black/silver handgun in his right hand and faced directly toward the officers,” the report states.

Four gang unit detectives engaged the driver, later identified as 39-year-old Patrick Wright. They then discharged their weapons, and hit him “multiple times,” according to the OPD report. Officers then approached him while behind a ballistic shield, then provided him medical aid. He was then taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where his injuries were later determined not to be life-threatening.

The Douglas County Attorney’s Office has not yet determined what charges will be filed against Wright.

6 News confirmed he had failed to appear in court hours before the shooting to be arraigned on misdemeanor sexual assault and battery charges, and that the judge had signed a warrant for his arrest. Wright had also served a prison term more than 10 years ago for accessory use of a firearm and witness tampering in Douglas County.

Landis Warren, 45, was not injured in the shooting but was arrested at the scene. He was formally charged Friday with possession of a controlled substance. He has four prior felonies on his record, including a manslaughter conviction.

OPD’s Officer-Involved Investigations Team has been investigating the incident along with the Nebraska State Patrol and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

