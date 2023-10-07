We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nebraska, Iowa lawmakers react to Israel attacks

Flag of Israel
Flag of Israel(Pexels | WCJB)
By Gina Dvorak
Updated: Oct. 7, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska and Iowa state leaders posted statements on their social media accounts this weekend after the attack on Israel.

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR

For 75 years, Israel has stood as a refuge for the Jewish People and a beacon of freedom and democracy in a troubled...

Posted by Governor Jim Pillen on Saturday, October 7, 2023

IOWA GOVERNOR

Iowa stands in solidarity with Israel following the horrific terrorist attack by Iran-backed Hamas. Israel has every right to defend its people and country and they have our unwavering support.

Posted by Governor Kim Reynolds on Saturday, October 7, 2023

NEBRASKA SENATORS

An attack on innocent Israeli civilians by Iran-backed Hamas terrorists is an act of war. Israel has the right to...

Posted by Senator Deb Fischer on Saturday, October 7, 2023

Our thoughts and prayers are with all Israelis impacted by today's Hamas terrorist attacks. The evil extremism of Hamas...

Posted by Pete Ricketts on Saturday, October 7, 2023

IOWA SENATORS

Stand with Israel 🇺🇸🇮🇱

Posted by Chuck Grassley on Monday, October 9, 2023

I #StandWithIsrael.

Posted by Senator Joni Ernst on Saturday, October 7, 2023

NEBRASKA CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION

Congressman Don Bacon also posted a long list of resources on Monday morning to help constituents stay informed:

The Department of State continues to closely monitor the security situation in Israel and has established a 24/7 group...

Posted by Congressman Don Bacon on Monday, October 9, 2023

I stand with Israel and condemn these horrific attacks by Hamas terrorists. America has no greater ally in the Middle East, and we must unite in support of Israel.

Posted by Rep. Adrian Smith on Saturday, October 7, 2023

IOWA CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION

Congressman Zach Nunn issued a joint bipartisan statement Monday with North Carolina Rep. Don Davis.

“The Iranian-backed terrorist attack perpetrated by Hamas against Israel this weekend was barbaric and demands a strong response. Congress must be unwavering in our support of Israel’s right to defend herself, including through immediate intelligence, diplomatic, and military support from the United States. We must not abandon our strongest ally in the Middle East during her moment of need.”

Rep. Zach Nunn, R-Iowa
RELATED: South Dakota’s leaders respond to attack on Israel

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a crash left two people dead and a...
Two dead, two hurt in Douglas County single-car crash, vehicle fire
A homeless camp in northwest Omaha was cleared out by workers with the Nebraska DOT on Friday.
Nebraska DOT removes large homeless camp in northwest Omaha
Sarpy County residents came together Sunday to remember the kidnapping and murder of two...
Two Sarpy County boys honored after abduction and murder 40 years ago
Metropolitan Utilities District crews respond to a natural gas outage in north Omaha in this 6...
Schools evacuated, M.U.D. call center inundated with reports of gas leaks while purging natural gas
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a security meeting with Mexican officials at the...
At least 4 Americans were killed in the attacks against Israel, US official says

Latest News

Sen. Mike Rounds (R, S.D.), Sen. John Thune (R, S.D.), Rep. Dusty Johnson (R, S.D.), Gov....
South Dakota’s leaders respond to attack on Israel
Republican Presidential Candidate and North Dakota Governor sits down with Iowa Capitol...
Caucus Conversation: 10 questions for Doug Burgum
FILE - A pedestrian walks past a sign for the Iowa Caucuses on a downtown skywalk, in Des...
Iowa Democrats announce plan for January caucus with delayed results in attempt to keep leadoff spot
The deadline to request an absentee ballot in Iowa is Oct. 23.
Absentee ballot requests due Oct. 23 in Iowa