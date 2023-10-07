Nebraska, Iowa lawmakers react to Israel attacks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska and Iowa state leaders posted statements on their social media accounts this weekend after the attack on Israel.

For 75 years, Israel has stood as a refuge for the Jewish People and a beacon of freedom and democracy in a troubled...

Iowa stands in solidarity with Israel following the horrific terrorist attack by Iran-backed Hamas. Israel has every right to defend its people and country and they have our unwavering support.

An attack on innocent Israeli civilians by Iran-backed Hamas terrorists is an act of war. Israel has the right to...

America stands with the people of Israel as they face this barbaric attack from Iran-backed Hamas terrorists on a Jewish holiday. Israel has every right to defend itself from this attack on its sovereignty. Susanne & I pray for the innocent lives taken & those in harm’s way.

While the Biden administration makes secret back door deals with Iran, the regime backs Hamas terrorists attacking our ally. This attack & Iran’s support demands President Biden end all Iran appeasement and treat them like the terrorist regime & national security threat they are https://t.co/oOvHhHclqM

Congressman Don Bacon also posted a long list of resources on Monday morning to help constituents stay informed:

I stand with Israel and condemn these horrific attacks by Hamas terrorists. America has no greater ally in the Middle East, and we must unite in support of Israel.

Congressman Zach Nunn issued a joint bipartisan statement Monday with North Carolina Rep. Don Davis.

“The Iranian-backed terrorist attack perpetrated by Hamas against Israel this weekend was barbaric and demands a strong response. Congress must be unwavering in our support of Israel’s right to defend herself, including through immediate intelligence, diplomatic, and military support from the United States. We must not abandon our strongest ally in the Middle East during her moment of need.”