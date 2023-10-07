We are Local
High school football Week 7: Westside dominates Kearney in top 5 showdown

6 News WOWT’s Friday Night Fever
By 6 Sports staff reports
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday Night Fever! Week 7 of the 2023 high school football season is here. Check out highlights from the Omaha metro’s biggest games by clicking through the gallery above. To view scores from games all across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, click below.

Click here for the complete FNF scoreboard.

In Friday’s game of the week, top-ranked Westside trampled Class A No. 6 Kearney 56-0.

Bellevue West took care of business against rival Bellevue East with a 53-14 rout, while Roncalli Catholic picked up a 28-6 road win over Fort Calhoun, and Gretna took down Papio 45-26.

