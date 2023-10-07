High school football Week 7: Westside dominates Kearney in top 5 showdown

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday Night Fever! Week 7 of the 2023 high school football season is here. Check out highlights from the Omaha metro’s biggest games by clicking through the gallery above. To view scores from games all across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, click below.

In Friday’s game of the week, top-ranked Westside trampled Class A No. 6 Kearney 56-0.

Bellevue West took care of business against rival Bellevue East with a 53-14 rout, while Roncalli Catholic picked up a 28-6 road win over Fort Calhoun, and Gretna took down Papio 45-26.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.