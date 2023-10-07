We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Driver taken into custody after stealing Council Bluffs ambulance

Several Omaha Police officers followed the ambulance through the city
Omaha Police stopped this stolen Council Bluffs ambulance near Ida Street and Military Road...
Omaha Police stopped this stolen Council Bluffs ambulance near Ida Street and Military Road Saturday morning, October 7, 2023.(Bast Bramhall / WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police officers spent part of Saturday morning chasing down a stolen Council Bluffs ambulance.

OPD tells 6 News they were informed by Pottawattamie County authorities of a pursuit involving a Council Bluffs rescue squad taken from Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital around 7:30 a.m. Omaha officers assisted as the ambulance crossed into the city. OPD said several stopsticks were deployed, but they were unsuccessful. The ambulance also drove against oncoming traffic at times. Their pursuit eventually stopped on Cuming Street, according to an OPD lieutenant.

ABLE-1, OPD’s helicopter, was also called in to assist as the ambulance drove through northwest Omaha into Bennington; several cruisers had also slowly been following. 6 News crews saw the ambulance cut through the Westview High School parking lot as a soccer match was underway. The vehicle appeared to have a blown front tire and was smoking from its front end.

The driver, a 29-year-old male, eventually pulled over after a stopstick was successfully deployed in the area of Ida Street and Military Road, and he was taken into custody there. OPD says no one was injured, but there was at least one accident caused by the chase. Charges are pending.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homeless camp in northwest Omaha was cleared out by workers with the Nebraska DOT on Friday.
Nebraska DOT removes large homeless camp in northwest Omaha
Nebraska @ Illinois
Nebraska downs Illinois 20-7 for first B1G win under Rhule
A Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate died after he and other inmates intentionally...
Nebraska state prison inmate dies after fires set in housing unit
Gabriela Navarro was last seen Tuesday at Wilson Middle School in Council Bluffs.
Authorities search for missing Council Bluffs girl
Two cousins from Omaha were murdered in fatal shootings just three days apart.
Cousins killed in Omaha shootings this week leave family in mourning

Latest News

It’s no secret that short-form video platforms like TikTok are growing in popularity -- not...
UNL working with researchers on using TikTok to encourage cervical cancer screening
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of September 2023
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Chilly morning, nice Fall afternoon
A chilly morning with some patchy frost for some, temperatures in the upper 30s. Plenty of...
Chilly morning, nice Fall afternoon