Driver taken into custody after stealing Council Bluffs ambulance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police officers spent part of Saturday morning chasing down a stolen Council Bluffs ambulance.

OPD tells 6 News they were informed by Pottawattamie County authorities of a pursuit involving a Council Bluffs rescue squad taken from Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital around 7:30 a.m. Omaha officers assisted as the ambulance crossed into the city. OPD said several stopsticks were deployed, but they were unsuccessful. The ambulance also drove against oncoming traffic at times. Their pursuit eventually stopped on Cuming Street, according to an OPD lieutenant.

ABLE-1, OPD’s helicopter, was also called in to assist as the ambulance drove through northwest Omaha into Bennington; several cruisers had also slowly been following. 6 News crews saw the ambulance cut through the Westview High School parking lot as a soccer match was underway. The vehicle appeared to have a blown front tire and was smoking from its front end.

The driver, a 29-year-old male, eventually pulled over after a stopstick was successfully deployed in the area of Ida Street and Military Road, and he was taken into custody there. OPD says no one was injured, but there was at least one accident caused by the chase. Charges are pending.

