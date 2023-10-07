David’s Morning Forecast - Chilly morning, nice Fall afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The coldest morning since early May across the area with temperatures dipping into the mid and even low 30s in spots. The coldest areas were west and northwest of Omaha where it dipped to around the freezing mark in Norfolk, Columbus, and York. Some patchy frost was reported around the metro with morning temperatures between 34 and 38 degrees. Clear skies this morning will mean plenty of sunshine through the rest of the day. Temperatures will push back into the 50s by Noon, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds should be on the light side out of the west and southwest. Overall, a very nice Fall day, if not a bit on the cool side.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

A few more clouds will roll in overnight, along with a south breeze. That should help to keep temperatures slightly warmer than what we’ve seen for Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely dip into the upper 30s to around 40 degrees for much of the area by early Sunday. Any frost potentially will be much more limited, with a chance that we see little to no frost at all. It will still be on the chilly though to start the day. Plenty of sunshine is expected for the rest of Sunday, with temperatures warm back to around 70 degrees in the afternoon. Sunday could end up being the warmest day of the next 10, with cooler air pushing back in for next week.

Saturday Morning Forecast (WOWT)

Breezy north winds Sunday night into Monday will drop our temperatures back to around 40 degrees. Monday afternoon will be cooler with highs in the low 60s. We try to warm back to around 70 by Wednesday, but rain chances will be on the increase. Showers and a few storms are possible as early as Wednesday afternoon, with rain becoming more likely Wednesday night into Thursday. On and of rain showers may linger into Friday morning. The rain will keep us cooler, with highs potentially in the 50s for Thursday and Friday. Drier weather returns for the upcoming weekend.

High temperatures the next 5 days (WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.