David’s Evening Forecast - Cool evening, breezy and warmer Sunday

By David Koeller
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a chilly morning across the area with a little patchy frost. Low temperatures dipped into the mid-30s for much of the area, touching the freezing mark for a few spots in central Nebraska. After the cool start, sunny skies were the rule for the rest of the day, temperatures slowly pushing back into the mid-60s for the late afternoon and early evening. You’ll likely still want the jacket for the evening hours as we cool back into the 50s after sunset.

Saturday Evening's Forecast
Saturday Evening's Forecast(WOWT)

More clouds and a south to southwest breeze will move in for the overnight hours. While we are looking at another chilly night, it will not be quite as cold as Saturday morning with lows falling to around 40 degrees to start off Sunday. We’ll see another sunny day, and it should warm up a little quicker for Sunday afternoon. Highs will reach into the low 70s around the metro, with some mid-70s south of I-80. Although it will be warmer, north winds will likely gust to around 25mph in the afternoon, so keep that in mine for any outdoor activities.

Sunday's Forecast
Sunday's Forecast(WOWT)

Cooler air moves back in for Monday with morning temperatures falling back into the upper 30s and afternoon highs in the lower 60s. We warm a little closer to 70 on Tuesday, but clouds and rain chances start to increase on Wednesday.

High Temperatures Next Week
High Temperatures Next Week(WOWT)

We should still be on the warmer side Wednesday, but afternoon showers or possibly storms are looking more likely by Wednesday evening and overnight. Several rounds of rain are possible Wednesday night through Friday morning, potentially resulting in some substantial rainfall if everything lines up right. It will also turn cooler with the rain, highs falling into the 50s for the end of the week.

Rainfall potential next week
Rainfall potential next week(WOWT)

