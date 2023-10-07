Caucus Conversation: 10 questions for Doug Burgum

DES MOINES, Iowa - Republican Presidential Candidate and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum is back in the Hawkeye State to make his pitch to voters. Iowa Capitol Reporter Conner Hendricks sat down with Burgum at the Law Library at the state capitol to ask Burgum 10 questions.

1. On Thursday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds posted on “X” that, quote “Mexico is busing migrants to the Border, and then Joe Biden is letting them all in without telling governors where they are going.” As governor of North Dakota, you have sent National Guard members to the border to help address illegal immigration. But, you’ve also criticized obstacles seasonal ag workers and prospective tech employees face in coming to the United States. What’s the right course of action for the next president when it comes to immigration?

“You can’t have national security without a border security. But once it’s secure, you know, then we ought to be smart about how do we make sure that we’ve got the people that are genuinely wanting to come to our country?,” Burgum said.

2. Like Governor Reynolds, you’ve signed a law that bans abortion after six weeks in your state. Former president Donald Trump has criticized a six-week ban calling it, quote “a terrible thing and a terrible mistake.” Why are you right, and the former president wrong?

Burgum says he has no issues with Trump’s comments.

“I support the Dobbs decision, which returned the power to the states which it is where it belongs, and what is going to work in New York will never work in North Dakota and vice versa,” Burgum said.

3. In Iowa, the statewide poll done by CBS News shows you lag behind many of the other candidates in the Republican presidential race? Do you put much stock in those polls?

“We were the least well known and we were the last one to announce, so when we’re starting from that position, you know, it’s going to take time to get our name recognition up,” Burgum said.

4. The median cost to send a toddler to preschool in Woodbury County is $8,840. At the end of September the child care stabilization grant program expired. Tens of thousands of daycares are set to close and over 3 million children could lose their spots. What could you do to make childcare more affordable for families?

Last Spring, Burgum signed the North Dakota legislature’s move for $66 million in childcare relief for working families.

“If people want to stay home, we applaud that. If people want to work, we want to make sure they’ve got access to affordable and high quality and accessible child care. And I know that what we’ve done in North Dakota would work across the country,” Burgum said.

5. Yesterday, President Biden canceled 9 billion dollars in student loans for 125,000 borrowers. You’ve tweeted, “American taxpayers shouldn’t be on the hook for someone else’s student loans. If you borrow money in America, you pay it back.” What’s your solution to the high cost of college?

“If you subsidize something, you’re going to get more of it and the price is going to go up. If you subsidize EV cars, the price goes up. If you subsidize, you know, software for electronic health records, the price goes up. It’s amazing to me that the federal government doesn’t understand the basics of economics,” Burgum said.

6. The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services says in 2021, average healthcare spending worked out to nearly $13,000 per person. What can you do to make healthcare more affordable?

Burgum says part of the high cost is government subsidies.

“When the federal government gets involved in an industry, and starts subsidizing, whether it’s electronic healthcare records software or subsidizing payments or subsidizing insurance, the costs are just going to keep going up and going up,” Burgum said.

7. In the Davenport Community School District, just under 50 percent (49.9%) of third graders are proficient in reading. Are private school vouchers the answer?

“We’ve got places where, you know, students are failing, and where we’ve got students who are failing or they’re held hostage, they need to have choice. Their parents need to have the ability for them to go to a school where they can have a real shot at what they’re doing. In North Dakota, we’ve got a thing we’re doing called ‘Being Choice Ready’. So when a senior in high school is graduating, we want them ready for a career in the military, we have them ready for a career in a career in technical, and we want them for a career in college if they chose to go,” Burgum said.

8. In the Cedar Rapids Community School District, 55 percent of students are on Free and Reduced Lunch. How can you help hungry families?

“When we get our economy sprinting, we’re going to see less people on Free and Reduced Lunch. You’re going to see, it’s just what we’ve done when our economy grows, we lift people out of poverty. Because the rising tide of an economy helps everyone regardless of what party they’re in and what part of the country they live in,” Burgum said.

9. The Federal Communications Commission ranks Iowa as 45th in the nation for internet connectivity. Only 18.5 percent of Iowans have access to low cost broadband. How can a Burgum administration bring low cost broadband to rural Iowa?

“Well, We’ll do what we did in North Dakota for over a decade when I was in the private sector. I issued a challenge to the state - I did it at one of our U.S. Senator’s technology conferences and I said, you know, ‘We need to be number one in the country’. And here we are, North Dakota’s got the highest amount of connectivity of any state in the nation on broadband. At the time COVID hit, we had 99 percent of the students in the state had access to broadband,” Burgum said.

10. According to FreddieMac, mortgage rates just reached a 23 year high at 7.5% for a 30 year loan. How can you bring the cost of housing down?

Burgum blames that on Biden’s economic and energy policies.

“Energy is tied into everything that goes into your house. Your shingles, the cement for your foundation, the rebar that goes into the concrete, the transportation of the wood, you know, for everything when you’re doing your framing up of the house. Everything is driven up by energy costs, so when you US energy, you’re basically attacking US housing,” Burgum said.

