We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Woman sentenced up to 12 years in prison for role in shooting, killing of Lincoln man in 2021

Anna Feilen.
Anna Feilen.(Lancaster County Jail)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman was sentenced Thursday in Lancaster County District Court for her role in the shooting and killing of a Lincoln man that she had lived with -- during a robbery back in 2021.

Anna Feilen, 20, was sentenced to up to 12 years in prison. She had previously pleaded no contest to one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

In 2021, Deontae Rush, 27, fired the shot that killed James Shekie, 33, during a break-in and robbery of Shekie’s north Lincoln home in the early morning hours of Feb. 23, 2021.

The robbery was an attempt to steal drugs from the home.

Court documents indicated that Rush was Feilen’s ex-boyfriend.

Facebook messages between Feilen and Moten revealed their plan to steal several pounds of weed from the trailer home where Feilen and Shekie lived.

Shekie’s roommate, Feilen, and her brother, Marques Moten, were also arrested in connection to the case. Moten was sentenced last month to 35-45 years in prison -- also on one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Rush was sentenced to life in prison earlier this year after being found guilty of first degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony back in November of 2022.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shooting call in north Omaha on Wednesday night, Oct. 4, 2023.
19-year-old woman killed in north Omaha shooting; suspect arrested
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
Omaha woman loses $20,000 after text scam leads to bank fraud
Police on-scene at Omaha shooting
Two cousins from Omaha were murdered in fatal shootings just three days apart.
Cousins killed in Omaha shootings this week leave family in mourning

Latest News

An elk was killed and its body hit two more times by vehicles on a Colorado interstate on Friday.
1 elk causes 3 separate crashes on interstate in Colorado
Omaha Police reported that the victims in a pair of shootings this week are related. Arrests...
Man arrested in north Omaha shooting makes first court appearance
Friday Wind Gusts
Spotty showers early Friday with blustery and cooler day overall
$449 million allocated to Nebraska for transportation programs
After fatal crash, NDOT lowers speed limit and begins evaluation of Highway 2 near Palmyra.
One week after fatal crash, State lowers speed limit on highway near Palmyra