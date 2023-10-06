Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Oct. 6

(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Oct. 6.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. North Omaha community reacts to mass shooting that killed teen

The North Omaha community is reeling after a teenager died and five others were shot Sunday morning.

5. University of Illinois Memorial Stadium catches fire

Fire crews were called to battle a blaze inside Illinois' Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, just three days before Nebraska kicks off its game against the Illini.

4. Omaha woman loses $20K in text message scam, bank fraud

An Omaha woman lost $20,000 in a case of bank fraud.

3. Council Bluffs city engineer says bridge is no threat to safety

A viaduct in Council Bluffs looks like it's crumbling, but city officials assure the public that the wear is normal and is of no concern to safety.

2. Bellevue Police asking for help locating burglar caught on camera

Authorities in Sarpy County are asking for the public's help locating a burglar who was caught on camera stealing a safe from a Bellevue home.

1. Car fire sends dark smoke billowing into downtown Omaha

Thick smoke billowed over downtown Omaha Sunday as crews battled a car fire at an auto parts lot.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

Pink reportedly kicked out a concertgoer who was holding up a sign during one of her shows in Texas. Details:... Posted by 6 News WOWT on Saturday, September 30, 2023

The University of Illinois Memorial Stadium caught fire Tuesday, just days before Nebraska takes the field against the... Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, October 3, 2023

When a retired judge built a backyard pool at 94 years old, he knew more than a few people would question how long he could even enjoy it. Six years later, he’s giving an answer as he reached a milestone. Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, October 4, 2023

The 6-year-old just won the TOYBR State Bull Riding Championship. He also won a buckle for riding sheep. Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, October 2, 2023

Sad news if you love Girl Scout cookies, as a popular flavor will not be returning next year. Details: https://www.wowt.com/2023/10/05/girl-scouts-are-discontinuing-this-popular-cookie-flavor-next-year/ Posted by 6 News WOWT on Thursday, October 5, 2023

#BREAKING -- The FBI in Omaha is calling attention to a cold case. She was five months pregnant when she disappeared 12 years ago at age 15. Details: https://on.wowt6.com/3ZE2bfY Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, October 3, 2023

