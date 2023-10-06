We are Local
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Oct. 6

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a mass shooting in north Omaha and a fire at Illinois’ Memorial Stadium.
By Zane Culjat
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Oct. 6.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. North Omaha community reacts to mass shooting that killed teen

The North Omaha community is reeling after a teenager died and five others were shot Sunday morning.

5. University of Illinois Memorial Stadium catches fire

Fire crews were called to battle a blaze inside Illinois' Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, just three days before Nebraska kicks off its game against the Illini.

4. Omaha woman loses $20K in text message scam, bank fraud

An Omaha woman lost $20,000 in a case of bank fraud.

3. Council Bluffs city engineer says bridge is no threat to safety

A viaduct in Council Bluffs looks like it's crumbling, but city officials assure the public that the wear is normal and is of no concern to safety.

2. Bellevue Police asking for help locating burglar caught on camera

Authorities in Sarpy County are asking for the public's help locating a burglar who was caught on camera stealing a safe from a Bellevue home.

1. Car fire sends dark smoke billowing into downtown Omaha

Thick smoke billowed over downtown Omaha Sunday as crews battled a car fire at an auto parts lot.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
6. FBI Omaha releases age-processed image of teen missing since 2011
5. Illinois football stadium catches fire days ahead of Huskers' game vs. Illini
4. Omaha Police: Teen killed, 5 others shot in North Omaha
3. 6 On Your Side checks into report of 'crumbling' viaduct
2. Omaha Police officer taken to hospital after cruiser T-boned, flips onto roof
1. Omaha fire crews battle massive blaze at downtown car lot

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Pink kicks out concertgoer reportedly protesting circumcision during her concert

Pink reportedly kicked out a concertgoer who was holding up a sign during one of her shows in Texas. Details:...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Saturday, September 30, 2023

5. Illinois football stadium catches fire days ahead of Huskers’ game vs. Fighting Illini

The University of Illinois Memorial Stadium caught fire Tuesday, just days before Nebraska takes the field against the...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, October 3, 2023

4. Man celebrates 100th birthday with neighbors at pool he built

When a retired judge built a backyard pool at 94 years old, he knew more than a few people would question how long he could even enjoy it. Six years later, he’s giving an answer as he reached a milestone.

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, October 4, 2023

3. Meet Bridger, a 6-year-old state champion bull rider ranked 11th in the world

The 6-year-old just won the TOYBR State Bull Riding Championship. He also won a buckle for riding sheep.

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, October 2, 2023

2. Girl Scouts discontinuing popular cookie flavor next season

Sad news if you love Girl Scout cookies, as a popular flavor will not be returning next year. Details: https://www.wowt.com/2023/10/05/girl-scouts-are-discontinuing-this-popular-cookie-flavor-next-year/

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Thursday, October 5, 2023

1. FBI Omaha releases age-progressed image of teen missing since 2011

#BREAKING -- The FBI in Omaha is calling attention to a cold case. She was five months pregnant when she disappeared 12 years ago at age 15. Details: https://on.wowt6.com/3ZE2bfY

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, October 3, 2023
