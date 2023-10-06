Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Oct. 6
This week’s most-viewed coverage included a mass shooting in north Omaha and a fire at Illinois’ Memorial Stadium.
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Oct. 6.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. North Omaha community reacts to mass shooting that killed teen
5. University of Illinois Memorial Stadium catches fire
4. Omaha woman loses $20K in text message scam, bank fraud
3. Council Bluffs city engineer says bridge is no threat to safety
2. Bellevue Police asking for help locating burglar caught on camera
1. Car fire sends dark smoke billowing into downtown Omaha
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Pink kicks out concertgoer reportedly protesting circumcision during her concert
5. Illinois football stadium catches fire days ahead of Huskers’ game vs. Fighting Illini
4. Man celebrates 100th birthday with neighbors at pool he built
3. Meet Bridger, a 6-year-old state champion bull rider ranked 11th in the world
2. Girl Scouts discontinuing popular cookie flavor next season
1. FBI Omaha releases age-progressed image of teen missing since 2011
