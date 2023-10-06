Spotty showers early Friday with blustery and cooler day overall

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold front swings through our area early Friday, bringing some changes to the area.

The day will start with some spotty light showers.

Those will likely wrap up by 9 AM with partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day.

Rain Chances Friday (WOWT)

It will be quite blustery behind the front, though, with northwest winds that gust up to 40 miles per hour through the afternoon.

Hourly Wind Gusts Friday (WOWT)

Temperatures will struggle to warm today with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

The last time that Omaha did not reach 60 degrees for a high was on April 28th.

Add in the wind and it will be pretty chilly for those Friday Night Fever games!

Friday Night Fever Forecast (WOWT)

The sky will clear and winds calm after sundown, which will set the stage for temperatures to drop back into the 30s tonight.

Widespread frost looks likely by Saturday morning so make sure that your plants are taken care of this evening.

6 First Alert Days Saturday and Sunday (WOWT)

Patchy frost will again be with us as we start off our Sunday though temps will be a few degrees warmer, close to 40 degrees.

The afternoon hours on both days look nice with sunshine and low 60s Saturday, low 70s on Sunday.

Next week keeps highs mostly in the 60s with a brief warm-up into the 70s on Wednesday.

Showers will be possible late Wednesday into Thursday night.

