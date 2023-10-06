We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Spotty showers early Friday with blustery and cooler day overall

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold front swings through our area early Friday, bringing some changes to the area.

The day will start with some spotty light showers.

Those will likely wrap up by 9 AM with partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day.

Rain Chances Friday
Rain Chances Friday(WOWT)

It will be quite blustery behind the front, though, with northwest winds that gust up to 40 miles per hour through the afternoon.

Hourly Wind Gusts Friday
Hourly Wind Gusts Friday(WOWT)

Temperatures will struggle to warm today with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

The last time that Omaha did not reach 60 degrees for a high was on April 28th.

Add in the wind and it will be pretty chilly for those Friday Night Fever games!

Friday Night Fever Forecast
Friday Night Fever Forecast(WOWT)

The sky will clear and winds calm after sundown, which will set the stage for temperatures to drop back into the 30s tonight.

Widespread frost looks likely by Saturday morning so make sure that your plants are taken care of this evening.

6 First Alert Days Saturday and Sunday
6 First Alert Days Saturday and Sunday(WOWT)

Patchy frost will again be with us as we start off our Sunday though temps will be a few degrees warmer, close to 40 degrees.

The afternoon hours on both days look nice with sunshine and low 60s Saturday, low 70s on Sunday.

Next week keeps highs mostly in the 60s with a brief warm-up into the 70s on Wednesday.

Showers will be possible late Wednesday into Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shooting call in north Omaha on Wednesday night, Oct. 4, 2023.
19-year-old woman killed in north Omaha shooting; suspect arrested
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
Omaha woman loses $20,000 after text scam leads to bank fraud
Police on-scene at Omaha shooting
Keith Davison's backyard pool is filled with neighborhood kids and their parents.
Man built pool for neighborhood kids at 94 years old. See the special way they celebrated his 100th birthday

Latest News

Spotty showers early with blustery and cooler day overall
Friday forecast
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Friday morning showers, windier and cooler
Emily's Thursday night forecast
Emily's Thursday night forecast
Jade's 10 Day Forecast