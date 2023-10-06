We are Local
One week after fatal crash, State lowers speed limit on highway near Palmyra

After fatal crash, NDOT lowers speed limit and begins evaluation of Highway 2 near Palmyra.
After fatal crash, NDOT lowers speed limit and begins evaluation of Highway 2 near Palmyra.(John Grinvalds)
By John Grinvalds
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:21 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
PALMYRA, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a worst case scenario: a car crash with multiple injuries.

“All you can do just hold your breath because it’s a friend, it could be a loved one, it could be a friend of a friend,” Sarah Florea, a business owner in Palmyra, said. “You just didn’t know.”

Florea said those scenarios happens too often on Highway 2 on the north side of Palmyra, and they claim too many lives -- like in the case of a crash last week. Long-time Douglas Fire Chief Joe Moller agrees.

“There’s a lot of stuff we see that nobody should ever have to see,” Moller said. “And it’s not pretty.”

Moller said the increase in traffic accidents and fatalities stem from recent changes to Highway 2, including the increased speed limit and the completion of the Lincoln South Beltway.

“A lot more truck traffic now than we used to,” Moller said. “A lot out of state vehicles.”

Locals in Palmyra and Douglas have pushed for a reduction in the speed limit for years.

“It would give people a lot more reaction time to see oncoming traffic,” Moller said.

And on Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Transportation did just that: temporarily reducing the speed limit from 70 mph to 55 mph between mile marker 475.5 and 477. NDOT also said it would study the area to determine if more needs to be done. But NDOT also said did note it’s evaluated the spot in the past and found it to be up to state and national standards.

Local leaders said they aren’t expecting an immediate wave of safety.

“It’s going to take some time for people to realize that the speed limit has changed because I know, just driving in, the reaction of the people around me, driving next to me, obviously some people didn’t notice it,” Chad Hartwick, the Palmyra fire chief, said.

The hope now is that emergency lights and sirens go on a little less and that traffic cones stay collecting dust on a shelf, off the road.

