North Omaha community looking for answers amid string of recent shootings

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An outbreak of violence on Omaha’s north side has left families torn apart and a community searching for answers.

Dontayzhia Swift, 19, was shot and killed Wednesday night near 37th Street and Grand Avenue in Omaha. Her first cousin, 16-year-old Lamarante Swift, died in a mass shooting three days earlier at 24th and Decatur.

Neava Robinson lost children and grandchildren to street violence. Some died. Some went to prison. She said her sister lives close to where one of this week’s shootings took place and believes it’s time to speak out.

“How many people (have to) die on these streets before it’s resolved?” said Neava Robinson. “She heard over 10-12 shots just lying there in her bed. That could’ve been her home that got shot up like that. Nobody wants to say anything.”

Robinson says the issue at large in the community is the deterioration of the family -- a family that she believes needs to come together and look to a higher power for help.

“No discipline, no order, they’re just sitting doing nothing, letting the Devil use them and not putting anything in it that has anything to do with God,” she said.

Robinson says she knows the streets and the people on them, and she understands speaking out could become an issue.

“I’ve been afraid for a long time, I can’t see nothing,” she said. “I’m totally blind. I’m totally disabled. I want to be able to speak in my son’s honor.”

Because of what has happened on the streets -- and because she doesn’t believe the police lights will be turned off anytime soon -- she said she has to speak to hopefully save the next generation.

“I’m not only trying to save my grandkids, I’m trying to save other people’s grandkids because I’ve lived in this community for a long time,” she said. “Why should we fear? We should have faith. This has got to be taken care of. This can’t keep happening.”

