Nebraska state prison inmate dies after fires set in housing unit

TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - A Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate died after he and four other inmates intentionally set fires inside their cells.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release Friday that Jesse Spencer, 27, was one of five inmates who intentionally set fires inside their cells on a housing unit around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Jesse Spencer, 27 (Nebraska Department of Corrections)

Members of the Corrections Emergency Response Team responded quickly; the inmates at first refused staff directives, but three of the five eventually complied and were escorted out. Spencer and one other inmate continued to refuse; staff went to retrieve them, and Spencer was found lying unresponsive in his cell. Staff members attempted CPR, but he could not be revived.

The fires were put out by staff members and were out by the time first responders arrived. No other housing units were impacted, and no other inmates required medical care. Two staff members were taken to the hospital and evaluated for “non-serious medical situations” related to the incident.

Spencer’s sentence began in September of 2014. He had been serving 12-20 years on charges including second-degree assault, assault by a confined person, theft, terroristic threats, and criminal mischief charges across Gage, Johnson, and Lancaster Counties.

NDCS says TSCI remains on modified operations while the fires are being investigated. As is standard procedure when an inmate dies in NDCS custody, a grand jury will be convened to conduct an investigation.

