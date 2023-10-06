Nebraska man facing murder charge after allegedly killing father

WISNER, Neb. (KTIV) - Over a year after a fatal shooting in northeast Nebraska a son is being charged with the murder of his father.

Court documents filed in Wayne County, Nebraska show 31-year-old Carl Ruskamp is facing three charges: first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a felon.

These charges, filed on Oct. 4, 2023, stem from a shooting back on Sept. 7, 2022. Court documents show law enforcement was called to 320 Y Road in Wisner, Nebraska for a reported shooting. When authorities got to the residence they found Gerald Ruskamp, Carl’s father, with a gunshot wound to the head. Gerald was taken to a hospital in Wayne where he later died of his injury.

According to court documents, Carl was the one who called 911 and told authorities that his father was shot and was still breathing.

After authorities got to the residence and found Gerald, Carl was interviewed by law enforcement. He told authorities he heard a gunshot while he was outside the residence and then saw a person wearing all black clothes and a black mask running north away from the house.

During a search of the area, authorities say they found a .22 caliber rifle in the residence as well as one .22 caliber casing just outside the building. They also reportedly found several live .22 caliber rounds in Carl’s room at the residence.

Also at the residence at the time of the shooting, according to court documents, was Carl’s uncle, Duane Ruskamp. Duane was also interviewed by authorities and told them he was at a nearby cattle pen when he saw law enforcement arrive. Duane told authorities he did not see anyone run out of the house while he was at the cattle pen, which authorities say is located northeast of the house. Duane also told authorities that he, Carl and Gerald were the only people at the house at the time of the shooting.

Duane also told authorities that he thought he heard Carl say something like “kill Ger” earlier that day. He also said that day there was an argument between Carl and Gerald regarding Carl asking for money to be able to rent an apartment.

As the investigation continued, court documents show authorities searched Carl’s phone and found several messages sent to Gerald. One of which said, “You’re going to wish you would’ve never did what you did my whole entire life and then some.” Authorities say this message was sent the day before the shooting.

Authorities also say they obtained Carl’s Google search history and found that he searched “headshot to the head” and had several other similar searches. These searches allegedly happened on Sept. 3, 2022, four days before the shooting.

All the physical evidence gathered at the Wisner residence was sent to a crime lab to be analyzed. Authorities determined the .22 rifle found in the house was used to shoot Gerald. The forensic report also discovered DNA on the gun believed to be Carl’s. Additionally, authorities analyzed the shirt Carl was wearing at the time of his arrest on Sept. 7, 2022, and reportedly found his father’s DNA on it.

After gathering all the information mentioned above, authorities served an arrest warrant against Carl on Oct. 5, 2023. Carl has his arraignment hearing scheduled for Nov. 20, 2023.

Drug charges related to shooting incident

As authorities searched the area, they discovered a marijuana grow operation on the property. Carl Ruskamp and Duane Ruskamp were both arrested on charges related to the grow operation.

