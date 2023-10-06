Nebraska DOT removes large homeless camp in northwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation is wrapping up the removal of a homeless encampment in northwest Omaha. Crew Chief Jacob Brooks says it is one of the largest he has seen in years.

The encampment was located under the Blair High Rd. Bridge at Military Avenue.

NDOT crews gathered the items piece by piece to be hauled off and tossed into a landfill. Workers found abandoned tents, piles of tires, and bags of trash. The stench was so bad, workers had to wear masks.

“It’s sad. It really is,” Brooks said. “We’re seeing syringes, needles, over-the-counter drugs. “We’re trying to not only remove the unsightliness but make it safe,” he said.

Brooks said they were concerned about people living in nearby neighborhoods, as well as those living under the bridge near a 20-foot drop-off.

“We’re finding out that the tents are about a foot, maybe 2 feet away from that drop-off,” he said.

Brooks said they used to find encampments this size about once a year. However, it seems the problem is getting worse.

“We’re actually seeing an uptick in it,” he said. “This is starting to become a monthly or bimonthly thing.”

Earlier in 2023, 6 News reported an assessment showing a 200% increase in Omaha’s unsheltered population in the past five years.

Alan Dorn with the VFW Post 2503, which is located near the site of the former encampment, says while the VFW tries to help the homeless, the crisis is complex.

“Very mixed feelings about the homeless. I want to help them,” Dorn said. “I know that mental health and drug abuse are big issues. I think these things need to be corrected.”

Brooks agrees and says the problem can’t be handled by one agency alone.

“It’s unfortunate that we’ve got people that are living like this,” Brooks said.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department is using social media to seek a solution for this ongoing issue.

Sheriff Aaron Hanson is calling for a state-run behavioral health center like those in Lincoln, Hastings, and Norfolk.

