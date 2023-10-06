Man charged with first-degree murder of 19-year-old Omaha woman

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 28-year-old man has been charged with the first-degree murder of a 19-year-old woman killed in a north Omaha on Wednesday night.

Initially booked on accessory to the murder of Dontayzhia Swift, Markel Devers will not be allowed bond.

He also faces four other charges related to the shooting at 37th Street and Grand Avenue that left Swift dead.

Markel Devers (Omaha Police Department)

Devers was in Douglas County Court on Friday afternoon and was also arraigned on two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, as well as discharging a weapon near a vehicle or building and using a vehicle to avoid arrest.

He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

In updates on the shooting, OPD has said they have a 16-year-old in custody but have yet said whether the teen was involved in the homicide. Previous reports have been that the teen was facing charges of minor in possession of a gun, conceal carry without an ID, and conceal carry disclosure.

