We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Man arrested in north Omaha shooting makes first court appearance

A man and a woman in their 30s were hurt; their injuries weren’t life-threatening, according to authorities.
Omaha Police reported that the victims in a pair of shootings this week are related. Arrests have been made in both investigations.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man booked earlier this week in connection with a north Omaha shooting made his first court appearance Friday morning.

Johntay Swift, 39, was formally charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated assault and two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony in the Oct. 1 shooting that hurt a man and a woman in their 30s; their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Johntay Swift
Johntay Swift(Omaha Police Department)

In court, prosecutors revealed Swift reportedly made threatening phone calls before getting out of his car at 27th and Browne Streets and shooting his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend -- he was shot eight times, but is expected to be okay.

Swift’s mother, who didn’t want to go on camera, told 6 News the family’s matriarch recently passed away; his mother had moved back from Virginia to be closer to family.

Swift is being held on a $750,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is set for November 7.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shooting call in north Omaha on Wednesday night, Oct. 4, 2023.
19-year-old woman killed in north Omaha shooting; suspect arrested
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
Omaha woman loses $20,000 after text scam leads to bank fraud
Police on-scene at Omaha shooting
Keith Davison's backyard pool is filled with neighborhood kids and their parents.
Man built pool for neighborhood kids at 94 years old. See the special way they celebrated his 100th birthday

Latest News

Friday Wind Gusts
Spotty showers early Friday with blustery and cooler day overall
After fatal crash, NDOT lowers speed limit and begins evaluation of Highway 2 near Palmyra.
One week after fatal crash, State lowers speed limit on highway near Palmyra
It may look like the airport, but it's not. Extra security measures are being taken at the...
Intensive security measures taken at Douglas County Courthouse
A lab at Creighton University recently received a large grant to continue its research for...
EXCLUSIVE: Creighton lab awarded nearly $500k grant for cancer research