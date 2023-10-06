Man arrested in north Omaha shooting makes first court appearance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man booked earlier this week in connection with a north Omaha shooting made his first court appearance Friday morning.

Johntay Swift, 39, was formally charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated assault and two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony in the Oct. 1 shooting that hurt a man and a woman in their 30s; their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Johntay Swift (Omaha Police Department)

In court, prosecutors revealed Swift reportedly made threatening phone calls before getting out of his car at 27th and Browne Streets and shooting his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend -- he was shot eight times, but is expected to be okay.

Swift’s mother, who didn’t want to go on camera, told 6 News the family’s matriarch recently passed away; his mother had moved back from Virginia to be closer to family.

Swift is being held on a $750,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is set for November 7.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.