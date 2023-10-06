We are Local
Man arrested after Omaha officer-involved shooting facing drug charges

The man injured in Tuesday's officer-involved shooting in Omaha had outstanding warrants, police say.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of the men involved in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night is facing drug charges.

Landis Warren, 45, was formally charged with possession of a controlled substance. He faces up to two years in prison if convicted. He has four prior felonies on his record, including a manslaughter conviction.

Warren’s bond was set at $15,000.

Prosecutors say Warren allegedly pulled a gun on someone at 21st and Pinkney streets Tuesday night. Police pursued the vehicle he was riding in. The vehicle was stopped at 61st and Jaynes streets about 20 minutes later; the driver was shot by police. Warren was not hurt.

OPD’s Officer-Involved Investigations Team is investigating the incident along with the Nebraska State Patrol and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Omaha Police said they would make public the information from interviews with the officers involved in the shooting once they occurred.

