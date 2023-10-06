Jade’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly and windy evening before frost Saturday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold front moved through the area today, bringing some big changes to the area. Temperatures only reached the mid-50s today with windy conditions. The last time Omaha’s high was under 60° was on April 28th! Chilly temperatures and strong winds will continue into the rest of the evening as well.

If you’re heading out to any games tonight, grab a jacket! Temperatures will drop into the low 50s after sunset with breezy conditions.

Friday Night Fever Forecast (WOWT)

Winds will slowly calm down heading into tonight, with very calm conditions heading into Saturday morning.

Wind Gust Forecast (WOWT)

The combination of calm conditions and cold temperatures equals frost to start off Saturday morning. Make sure that your plants are taken care of this evening, although you don’t need to worry about your pipes freezing quite yet.

Frost Advisory (WOWT)

Saturday and Sunday are both 6 First Alert Weather Days. Highest risk for frost will be Saturday, although possible Sunday morning as well. Frost will develop through the early morning hours, during the coolest time of the day just before sunrise.

6 First Alert Days Saturday and Sunday (WOWT)

The afternoon hours on both days look nice with sunshine and low 60s Saturday, low 70s on Sunday. Next week keeps highs mostly in the 60s with a brief warm-up into the 70s on Wednesday. Showers will be possible late Wednesday into Thursday night, lingering into Friday morning.

10 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.