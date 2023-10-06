Intensive security measures taken at Douglas County Courthouse

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In September, a total of 29, 414 people walked through Douglas County court metal detectors.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 28,630 bags went through the X-ray machines.

And for anyone doing business in the Omaha-Douglas Civic Center complex, you’ll be glad to see what didn’t make it through.

“Looks like a regular, pocket comb, regular pen... but then, through further inspection...”

Capt. Kristopher Peterson has been overseeing the Court Services Bureau for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for the past decade.

He’s showing photos of items they recently confiscated, some appearing benign until that closer inspection.

Knives, brass knuckles, and even guns are confiscated after showing up in scans. In most cases, arrests are not made unless there is a related crime.

When they are at full staff, 22 entrance security officers work along with deputies and other law enforcement to cover six stations around the courts and government offices in Omaha.

Last year, 332,684 people walked through their metal detectors and 314,902 items were scanned in the X-ray machines.

“The whole complex is essentially a courthouse, we have courtrooms in every part of this building, every part of the complex,” Peterson said. “ It’s against state statute to bring in a handgun or any type of firearm, unless you’re a law enforcement... you can’t carry in here, whether it’s guns, knives, you just can’t do it.”

Air Force veteran Robert Martinez is an example of who Peterson has in his court services bureau unit.

“Most of them are retired officers from, from somewhere in the United States,” Peterson said. “We have several of them that are current or former military, that had some type of a law enforcement role in the military military police, special forces, and so forth.”

“Sometimes people are just defensive, the fact that we tell them they can’t have set item,” Martinez said. “Other times, it’s not so much weapons, it’s drugs and alcohol, which isn’t as easy to see either.”

Even with more relaxed laws regarding the carrying of weapons, both Peterson and Martinez said they’ve not seen a noticeable increase in guns at the entry points.

“We’ve just been asked more frequently about, like, what would happen if they walked in here with the firearm,” Martinez said. “Most people that we catch firearms on, it’s usually in their bag of some nature. It’s very rare that it’s still on their body.”

“People just have some of these items in their pockets and they put it in the tray, [so] they’re given one of two options because they can’t come in here with these items,” Peterson said. “They’re either told that they can bring these items back to their vehicle, or we’ve got contraband bins located at each station that they can discard in there.”

It looks like a normal cane, but upon further inspection, Douglas County Courthouse security officers noticed something dangerous. (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

There are some unique weapons confiscated, too. All are destroyed at the end of a holding period. That includes a once-confiscated sword cane.

“it’s usually a fancy looking cane because medical canes usually look like a crutch where you can collapse it or extend it, but the sword canes usually have like a fancy head too so if it looks like something that’s not wood or a metal cane, we’ll scan it,” Martinez said. “It shows up as just a skinny piece of metal on the inside of it. Recently, we had a taser cane but that one was more obvious because it had metallic plates on the outside of it.”

Peterson wants anyone coming to these buildings to know they are safe.

“I’m not saying we’re without any disturbances here, because tempers can flare here because of court cases and so forth, so we do have some disturbances here that the deputies and entrance security officers do break up on occasion,” Peterson said. “Just leave everything at home, there’s no reason to bring a knife, or pepper spray into these buildings, this place is absolutely 100 percent safe.”

