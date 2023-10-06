HUSKER GAMEDAY: Illinois hosts Nebraska in Big Ten action

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WOWT) - After a three-game home stint, the Huskers are back on the road in Week 6 of the college football season.

It’s Friday Night Lights, college edition, as the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-3, 0-2) play host to Nebraska (2-3, 0-2) in a critical Big Ten bout.

The Huskers were dominated on their home field last week by No. 2 Michigan; a 45-7 trampling in which Nebraska gave up a whopping 249 rushing yards.

“We didn’t play well,” Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule said in his press conference Monday. “That’s not to take anything away from Michigan. Michigan is an excellent football team but we could’ve played better than that. That’s on all of us, and I don’t think there’s a guy in that locker room who doesn’t feel that way. That wasn’t good enough.”

Prior to running into the Wolverine buzzsaw, though, the Huskers were starting to find their rhythm, with back-to-back wins over Northern Illinois in week two and Lousiana Tech in week three.

Now, Nebraska has a chance to get back to the .500 mark and pick up its first conference win of the season against Illinois.

GAME INFO

When : Friday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.

Where : Illinois Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Ill.

Watch : Fox Sports 1 (FS1)

Listen : Huskers Radio Network

Vegas Odds: Nebraska +3.5, O/U 43.5

The Illini enter this game off arguably their worst game of the season, too, in the form of a 44-19 loss at Purdue last week.

Like the Huskers, Illinois is hungry for its first Big Ten win of 2023, having also lost to Penn State 30-13 three weeks ago.

Illinois has owned the matchup with Nebraska over the past three seasons, beating the Huskers 41-23 in 2020, 30-22 in 2021, and 26-9 last season.

There were questions surrounding where this game would be played for a brief moment Tuesday night when a fire broke out inside the University of Illinois Memorial Stadium.

6 News reported the fire with the help of NBC affiliate WAND in Central Illinois and learned shortly thereafter from university officials that there was not enough damage to impact the stadium’s ability to host Friday’s game.

