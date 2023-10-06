We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Douglas County Health Department urges flu vaccination

The Douglas County Health Department says surprises are bound to happen this flu season.
The Douglas County Health Department says surprises are bound to happen this flu season.(MGN / Pexels)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department says surprises are bound to happen this flu season.

DCHD says everyone six months of age and older should receive a flu vaccine yearly. The vaccine for the 2023-2024 season is expected to be widely available this month. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is safe and effective to receive multiple vaccines in one visit -- such as getting your flu and COVID-19 shots in one stop. As always, contact your healthcare provider with any concerns.

RELATED: Douglas County Health Department offering free round of COVID vaccines

DCHD stresses those who are especially vulnerable to flu complications to get vaccinated as soon as possible -- particularly senior citizens, and anyone with asthma, diabetes, or chronic lung disease. Children younger than age 5 (especially younger than age 2) are strongly recommended to get vaccinated. Those aged 65 or older should ask for the high-dose vaccine.

The CDC says an average of nearly 27 million Americans become infected with the flu every year. Last year, nearly 7,400 cases were recorded in Douglas County. 16 people, including a person under the age of 18, died from influenza complications.

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse recommends getting vaccinated by Halloween; the vaccine takes about two weeks to get to full effectiveness.

DCHD says it will have a limited number of flu vaccines available for those who qualify for the Vaccines for Children and Vaccines for Adults Programs. Vaccination sites can also be found through the federal government’s website.

CHI Health drive-up flu shot clinic Saturday, Oct. 7: Times and locations
Omaha Visiting Nurse Association drive-up flu shot clinics through October: Dates, times and locations

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shooting call in north Omaha on Wednesday night, Oct. 4, 2023.
19-year-old woman killed in north Omaha shooting; suspect arrested
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
Omaha woman loses $20,000 after text scam leads to bank fraud
Two cousins from Omaha were murdered in fatal shootings just three days apart.
Cousins killed in Omaha shootings this week leave family in mourning
Police on-scene at Omaha shooting

Latest News

The U.S. DEA is being sued by a pharmaceutical company over the nationwide shortage of ADHD...
ADHD drug maker suing DEA over ‘effectively shutting down’ manufacturing
Douglas County Health Department offering free round of COVID vaccines
The U.S. DEA is being sued by a pharmaceutical company over the nationwide shortage of ADHD...
DEA sued over shortage of ADHD medication
A lab at Creighton University recently received a large grant to continue its research for...
EXCLUSIVE: Creighton lab awarded nearly $500k grant for cancer research