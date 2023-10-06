Douglas County Health Department urges flu vaccination

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department says surprises are bound to happen this flu season.

DCHD says everyone six months of age and older should receive a flu vaccine yearly. The vaccine for the 2023-2024 season is expected to be widely available this month. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is safe and effective to receive multiple vaccines in one visit -- such as getting your flu and COVID-19 shots in one stop. As always, contact your healthcare provider with any concerns.

DCHD stresses those who are especially vulnerable to flu complications to get vaccinated as soon as possible -- particularly senior citizens, and anyone with asthma, diabetes, or chronic lung disease. Children younger than age 5 (especially younger than age 2) are strongly recommended to get vaccinated. Those aged 65 or older should ask for the high-dose vaccine.

The CDC says an average of nearly 27 million Americans become infected with the flu every year. Last year, nearly 7,400 cases were recorded in Douglas County. 16 people, including a person under the age of 18, died from influenza complications.

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse recommends getting vaccinated by Halloween; the vaccine takes about two weeks to get to full effectiveness.

DCHD says it will have a limited number of flu vaccines available for those who qualify for the Vaccines for Children and Vaccines for Adults Programs. Vaccination sites can also be found through the federal government’s website.

