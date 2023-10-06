We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Douglas County Health Department offering free round of COVID vaccines

The new COVID vaccine is officially available through the Douglas County Health Department, but only for certain people.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department announced its plan for the newest round of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Free vaccines will be available at DCHD every Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It’s important to note that not everyone is eligible to get a free vaccine from DCHD, though.

Children 18 years old and younger are eligible if they’re uninsured, underinsured, Medicaid-eligible, Native American, or Native Alaskan.

All uninsured or underinsured adults are eligible. For more information, visit DCHD’s COVID Menu or call 402-444-3400.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shooting call in north Omaha on Wednesday night, Oct. 4, 2023.
19-year-old woman killed in north Omaha shooting; suspect arrested
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
Omaha woman loses $20,000 after text scam leads to bank fraud
Two cousins from Omaha were murdered in fatal shootings just three days apart.
Cousins killed in Omaha shootings this week leave family in mourning
Police on-scene at Omaha shooting

Latest News

The U.S. DEA is being sued by a pharmaceutical company over the nationwide shortage of ADHD...
DEA sued over shortage of ADHD medication
A lab at Creighton University recently received a large grant to continue its research for...
EXCLUSIVE: Creighton lab awarded nearly $500k grant for cancer research
A lab at Creighton University recently received a large grant to continue its research for...
EXCLUSIVE: Creighton receives major grant for research on RNA drugs, cancer treatment
The new COVID vaccine is officially available through the Douglas County Health Department, but...
New COVID vaccine available for certain groups in Douglas County