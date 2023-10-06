Douglas County Health Department offering free round of COVID vaccines

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department announced its plan for the newest round of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Free vaccines will be available at DCHD every Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It’s important to note that not everyone is eligible to get a free vaccine from DCHD, though.

Children 18 years old and younger are eligible if they’re uninsured, underinsured, Medicaid-eligible, Native American, or Native Alaskan.

All uninsured or underinsured adults are eligible. For more information, visit DCHD’s COVID Menu or call 402-444-3400.

