EXCLUSIVE: Creighton lab awarded nearly $500k grant for cancer research

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cait Sousley is a senior at Creighton University studying biochemistry.

“I’m a pre-medical student, and I wanted to be able to get into research and see the background of these treatments that I’ll eventually be using on patients someday,” Sousley said.

She works for Dr. Julie Strauss-Soukup, who won a grant from the National Institutes of Health grant to study RNA. Strauss-Soukup got nearly half a million dollars over three years to contribute to the worldwide effort to find a treatment for cancer.

RNA-based drugs teach cells how to make proteins which then trigger an immune response to fight diseases.

“It’s a really cool molecule that still has a lot of long-term potential,” said Dr. Strauss-Soukup. “Targets for drugs is what we’re interested in. That’s really the focus of the lab to understand its structure, which is really important because that dictates what its function could be in the cell.”

She highlighted how the latest Nobel Prize in Medicine award went to researchers working with RNA for COVID-19 vaccines.

“RNA rocks. And RNA does a lot of cool things,” Strauss-Soukup said.

Student Cait Sousley already made an important RNA discovery in mold that opens up their research beyond cancer to other diseases.

“This goes down to anti-cancer treatments in humans but not only that but also anti-fungal treatment such as in smaller species such as mold,” said Sousley.

Ellie Alberts is another student who is able to be paid for her contribution to the lab thanks to the grant. She’s a junior who hopes to be in the medical field.

“While this is basic science, I did see how it could be further applied to human science, which is what I’m ultimately interested in as a career,” said Alberts.

“It’s really impactful to discover new knowledge and be the only ones in the world that know about it,” said Strauss-Soukup.

However, that knowledge won’t stay within the walls of Creighton’s lab. The grant also helps pay for conferences to share their findings over the next three years with scientists across the world.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.