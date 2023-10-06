California man sentenced in federal court for distributing fentanyl, Xylazine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down this week in the District of Nebraska from Acting U.S. Attorney Susan Lehr. There is no parole in the federal system.

Davonte Brown, 24, of Lincoln, was sentenced Oct. 2 to two years in prison following his conviction in June for being an unlawful user of controlled substances who possessed a firearm. Brown will complete two years of supervised release following his prison term.

An indictment against Brown was filed in June of 2020. He was allowed to be released from custody while his case was pending. He was ordered to stay in contact with the U.S. Probation Office; he absconded, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was arrested in January. Judge John M. Gerrard said his offense would typically invoke an 18-month sentence; because he absconded, Brown received an additional six months.

Brown had purchased a KelTec rifle from a Lincoln gun store in April of 2020. He later posted a video to Snapchat showing him with that rifle. A search warrant for his home was obtained and executed, and the rifle was found to be in his possession, complete with his fingerprints. At the time, Brown was an unlawful user of marijuana; evidence obtained showed Brown in possession of marijuana between July 2018 and May 2020.

Justin Britthouer, 36, formerly of Omaha, was sentenced Oct. 3 for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Britthouer was sentenced to 11 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Britthouer was stopped in August of 2022 in Beatrice for erratic driving. While performing standardized field sobriety tests, he reportedly admitted to having drugs in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle turned up three bags of meth; a Nebraska State Patrol Crime Lab analysis determined it to be at least 68 grams of pure methamphetamine. Britthouer admitted during an interview to distributing drugs in southeast Nebraska and was arrested.

Chad Moseman, 37, of Bennington, was sentenced Oct. 4 for the distribution and receipt of child pornography. Moseman was sentenced to 100 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

In July of 2021, an FBI task force officer conducting an undercover peer-to-peer child porn investigation observed an IP address advertising child porn to share. The address was traced to Moseman’s Bennington home. A search warrant was obtained and executed, and Moseman’s electronic devices were seized.

A forensic examination of his devices revealed peer-to-peer software was installed on his computer, which contained child porn images in its thumbnail cache. Other digital artifacts were found showing such material had been accessed on and deleted from the computer. Text messages and other digital evidence showed Moseman was home at the time of the activity.

Jose Rico, 26, of California, was sentenced Oct. 4, for possession with intent to distribute 400+ grams of fentanyl. Rico was sentenced to 70 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

In July of 2022, the Commercial Interdiction Unit was working the Trailways bus station at 16th and Jackson in Omaha. Law enforcement observed Rico depart the bus, which was en route from Los Angeles to Cincinnati, Ohio. An officer asked Rico about his travel plans, which he had trouble answering and began to appear nervous. He was taken to the back room of the bus terminal and was read his Miranda rights before the officer searched his bag.

Seven kilos of a white, powdery substance were found, along with two packages of around 1,000 fentanyl pills. Forensic examination confirmed both substances were fentanyl. One of the packages contained Xylazine mixed with fentanyl, which is not approved for use in humans.

Angelo Vidales, 30, of Omaha, was sentenced Oct. 4 to 90 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release following his conviction on conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

In December of 2021, Omaha Police executed a search warrant on co-conspirator Jose Cornejo-Lopez’s Omaha residence. $3,500 in suspected drug proceeds were seized, as well as drug records and a money counter.

Ten days later, Omaha Police utilized a cooperating witness who contacted Cornejo-Lopez to pay off a drug debt and attempted to purchase one pound of meth. He sent Vidales to meet with the witness at an Omaha location, where the witness gave Vidales $1,400 for a previous drug debt and discussed the meth transaction.

Vidales took the money and said he would return with the one pound of meth but did not return as he had been instructed by Cornejo-Lopez not to. Investigators later learned the two men had taken several trips out of town and brought multiple kilograms of meth back to Omaha.

Cornejo-Lopez pleaded guilty and is set to be sentenced later this month.

Francisco J. Zapata, Jr., 22, of Sioux City, Iowa, was sentenced Oct. 4 to 30 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for sexual abuse of a minor. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

An FBI investigation identified a minor victim who told officials they met Zapata in the spring of 2021, with whom she disclosed having sexual contact on the Winnebago Indian Reservation. The minor was 14 at the time; Zapata was 20. Because the offense happened on tribal land and because the minor was under 16 years of age, the case was heard in federal court.

Zapata admitted to the incident during an FBI interview.

Paula Creps, 52, of Papillion, was sentenced Oct. 5 to six months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for mail fraud. Creps pled guilty in July and had already paid restitution of $44,884.95.

Creps served as director of the Sarpy County Court Appointed Special Advocates, or Sarpy CASA, from about November 2015 to July 2022. Its staff and volunteers serve as advocates in juvenile court proceedings. The juveniles are typically wards of the state who have been removed from their homes because of reported abuse and neglect. Volunteers and advocates can also obtain needed items and pay for special events using charitable contributions made to Lift Up Sarpy County. Sarpy CASA can expend government grant money LUSC holds.

As Director, Creps managed Sarpy CASA’s operations, its staff, and volunteers, and approved expenditures of its grant money and charitable contributions.

Creps fraudulently obtained the aforementioned amount between March 2019 and July 2022 while in her position as director. She did so by submitting false payment reports and reimbursement requests for expenditures that were purportedly for charitable or government purposes, but were used for the benefit of herself or her family. She supported the fraudulent requests with forged receipts.

Paul Arthur Riso, 34, of Sidney, Neb., was sentenced Oct. 5 to three years in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty in February to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In May of 2022, Riso was stopped by Sidney Police officers after he was observed going 33 miles per hour in a 25-mile-per-hour zone. Riso got out of the driver’s seat before officers approached his vehicle. As Riso leaned into his vehicle to get the necessary paperwork, officers noticed the outline of a tactical-style vest underneath his sweatshirt. Officers unzipped it to find said vest with loaded rifle magazines affixed to the front. Riso denied having a firearm with him; police seized the rifle magazines and towed the vehicle.

Officers later searched the vehicle and found an AR-style pistol with a loaded rifle magazine inserted. The ammunition found inside that magazine was of the same brand and caliber as was on the vest Riso had been wearing. They also discovered the firearm had been equipped with a 3D-printed sear in the trigger mechanism, illegally converting the firearm from semi-automatic to a fully automatic machine gun.

Police obtained and executed a search warrant of a residence Riso had been temporarily living at; a 3D printer was found, along with 3D-printed Glock “auto switches,” ammunition, and rifle magazines that matched the brand and caliber as found during the traffic stop, a holster for a handgun, an extended Glock magazine, and other firearm parts.

Riso had previously been convicted of burglary in Box Butte County in 2013 and, as a convicted felon, is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

