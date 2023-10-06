Blaze causes $20k damage to vacant Omaha house

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire caused major damage to a vacant Omaha house Thursday.

Around noon, Omaha Fire crews were dispatched to a vacant house fire near 37th Street and Fowler Avenue.

Firefighters battled heavy fire and smoke but were able to extinguish it after a short time. The home has been vacant for over nine years, according to nearby residents.

The estimated damage to the home is $23,200. No one was injured in the blaze. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

