Blaze causes $20k damage to vacant Omaha house
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire caused major damage to a vacant Omaha house Thursday.
Around noon, Omaha Fire crews were dispatched to a vacant house fire near 37th Street and Fowler Avenue.
Firefighters battled heavy fire and smoke but were able to extinguish it after a short time. The home has been vacant for over nine years, according to nearby residents.
The estimated damage to the home is $23,200. No one was injured in the blaze. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
