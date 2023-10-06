We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Authorities searching for missing Council Bluffs girl

Gabriela Navarro was last seen Tuesday at Wilson Middle School in Council Bluffs.
Gabriela Navarro was last seen Tuesday at Wilson Middle School in Council Bluffs.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Police in Council Bluffs are asking for help in finding a missing young girl.

In a social media post on Thursday, CBPD announced that 12-year-old Gabriela Navarro is missing.

According to police, Navarro was last seen at Wilson Middle School on Tuesday, where she ran away from her mother.

She is described as a 5-foot-1, 130-pound White-Hispanic female, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Navarro’s whereabouts is urged to immediately call CBPD at 712-328-4728.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on-scene at Omaha shooting
University of Illinois Memorial Stadium reportedly caught fire Tuesday night.
Illinois football stadium catches fire days ahead of Huskers’ game vs. Fighting Illini
Karly Wood, 20, died after a mass shooting that occurred at a birthday in Omaha on Nov. 13, 2022.
‘Probation is a gift’: First sentence handed down in Omaha house party mass shooting
A viaduct in Council Bluffs looks like it's crumbling, but city officials assure the public...
6 On Your Side checks into report of ‘crumbling’ viaduct
Police responded to a shooting call in north Omaha on Wednesday night, Oct. 4, 2023.
19-year-old woman killed in north Omaha shooting; suspect arrested

Latest News

It may look like the airport, but it's not. Extra security measures are being taken at the...
Security works to screen out danger at Douglas County Courthouse
A semi-truck crashed and rolled over on I-80 Thursday morning, causing major backups in Council...
Semi-truck rolls over in Council Bluffs, causes traffic backup Thursday morning
The deadline to request an absentee ballot in Iowa is Oct. 23.
Absentee ballot requests due Oct. 23 in Iowa
Blaze causes $20k damage to vacant Omaha house