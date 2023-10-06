Authorities searching for missing Council Bluffs girl

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Police in Council Bluffs are asking for help in finding a missing young girl.

In a social media post on Thursday, CBPD announced that 12-year-old Gabriela Navarro is missing.

According to police, Navarro was last seen at Wilson Middle School on Tuesday, where she ran away from her mother.

She is described as a 5-foot-1, 130-pound White-Hispanic female, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Navarro’s whereabouts is urged to immediately call CBPD at 712-328-4728.

