Authorities searching for missing Council Bluffs girl
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Police in Council Bluffs are asking for help in finding a missing young girl.
In a social media post on Thursday, CBPD announced that 12-year-old Gabriela Navarro is missing.
According to police, Navarro was last seen at Wilson Middle School on Tuesday, where she ran away from her mother.
She is described as a 5-foot-1, 130-pound White-Hispanic female, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Navarro’s whereabouts is urged to immediately call CBPD at 712-328-4728.
