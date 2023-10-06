Athlete of the Week: Bellevue West volleyball’s Madison Emery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Need an assist? Madison Emery has you covered.

“She had grown tremendously throughout this year,” Bellevue West volleyball coach Christina Krajicek said. “Last year she learned a lot. It was a huge learning curve for her. She’s put in so much work over the course of the summer and spring. She’s done one-on-one training and it’s all truly paid off.”

The Bellevue West setter leads all of Class A with 587 assists—and counting.

“I consider myself a pretty competitive person, so knowing that I’m leading Class A, which I know has a lot of good teams out there, it’s surprising first of all, but it also just makes me feel like I’ve put in work and I’ve improved a lot over the past couple of years,” she said.

But Emery wants to emphasize: she’s not the only Thunderbird having a breakout year.

“My assists have improved a lot because the hitters have improved a lot and our defense has improved a lot,” Emery said. “I can really trust our defense to give me a good ball and I can trust every one of my hitters to put the ball away.”

Those jumps have carried Bellevue West to a 19-7 record, making them hopeful that they can add a 13th state championship banner to their gym. It would be their first since 2006.

“This is a different feeling I’ve had from any team at Bellevue West, to be honest,” Krajicek said, now in her tenth season as Thunderbirds head coach. “It’s so refreshing to see a team that wants to come in and get better everyday and they work so hard to do so. It’s something I haven’t seen in this gym for a long time.”

