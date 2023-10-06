8-year breast cancer survivor crafts free mastectomy pillows for post-op patients

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s time to think pink as Breast Cancer Awareness Month kicks off. The commemoration is held every October and aims to promote screening and prevention.

6 News recently met up with an eight-year breast cancer survivor, who shared her story about making mastectomy pillows for patients for free. It’s her way of saying you’re not alone.

Kim Palmer is affectionately known as “The Pillow Lady.”

“These are the pillows that I make, I make them out of flannel and they’re positioned like this, so you can bring the seatbelt across,” Palmer said.

Kim was diagnosed with stage one invasive breast cancer on October 1st, 2015, and had a double mastectomy just eleven days later.

“After my surgery, I needed something to keep myself busy. I needed to keep my mind busy,” she said.

What started as a personal project quickly turned into something bigger -- and so far, Kim has donated more than 2,000 pillows.

“I’ve had people ask if they can purchase pillows. I do not sell them. I know how expensive cancer is, and I do not want to add to that for comfort for someone, so all my pillows are donated,” she said.

With help from her husband, Kim drops off bundles of pillows at the Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center every chance she gets. The nurses then distribute the pillows to post-operative mastectomy patients.

“I can’t even tell you how much these are appreciated,” says one nurse.

“When I actually get to meet another patient that I give a pillow to, it’s a very emotional moment. Not only for them, for receiving it, but it makes me feel like I’m making a difference,” she said.

Each pillow is hand-stitched and Kim says it’s a labor of love, but the material she uses can get pricey. That’s why she started this Facebook group called “Crafts For A Cause” to help fund the pillow project.

“During the summertime, my husband, my dad, and my daughter, all help with, we go around to auctions to find things that we can repurpose that we can sell, so it’s kind of a family thing,” she said.

While she’s had success selling crafts on her Facebook page, she says she’d much rather focus solely on the pillow project, but that can only happen through community donations. If you would like to donate to help with some of Kim’s expenses, she accepts both Venmo and PayPal.

