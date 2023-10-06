We are Local
$449 million allocated to Nebraska for transportation programs

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced it has allocated $449 million to Nebraska in Fiscal Year 2024 apportionments for 12 programs.

The money will fund programs that support investments in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements, as well as workforce development to support these investments.

$449 million to Nebraska
$449 million to Nebraska(U.S. Department of Transportation)

“These historic investments in American infrastructure give States the flexibility they need to determine how to allocate funds for a range of transportation projects such as improving safety for all road users, replacing aging bridges, and reducing carbon emissions,” Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt said. “This funding will allow States to continue the important work of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that is making our infrastructure safer and more efficient for the millions of Americans who rely on it to get to school, work, and other important destinations every day.”

The $449 million allocated is part of the $61 billion in funding for Fiscal Year 2024 under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

This Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding is distributed annually by FHWA based on Congressionally mandated formulas.

