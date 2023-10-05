Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Stronger wind to go with the great fall weather Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a cooler morning out the door with many of us in the lower 50s and upper 40s to get the day started. Some morning clouds will give way to plenty of sunshine today and we’ll still be able to warm into the lower 70s.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

The major difference between today and yesterday will be the wind. Gusts to 30 mph are likely from the northwest late morning through the afternoon.

Thursday Wind (WOWT)

Overnight tonight the wind will back off but another front is set to move through heading into Friday morning. That front will bring with it another chance of showers for most of us. Those would move through between 4am and 10am followed by some clearing.

Friday 7AM Rain (WOWT)

Behind this round of rain will be some much cooler weather and some very windy weather. Northwest wind gusts will get up to 40 mph behind that front a good portion of the day before backing off a bit by the evening.

Friday Wind (WOWT)

That will bring us cooler air with highs in the 50s for everyone Friday afternoon.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The coldest of the air is set to settle in Friday night into Saturday morning when widespread frost is likely for many of us. We have a 6 First Alert Weather Day in place for that first frost of the season. Some areas could even see a brief freeze too. Get all the latest info on that frost potential here.

