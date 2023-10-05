We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha woman loses $20,000 after text scam leads to bank fraud

An Omaha woman lost $20,000 in a case of bank fraud.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - She’s filed a police report, but fraud victim Jackie File wants a backup from a credit service that deals with banks after discovering an unauthorized withdrawal.

“I turned around to my husband and I said, ‘I think we’ve just been hacked or something has happened to that $20,000 that was in your account,’” Jackie said.

The money wire transfer came after Jackie answered a call.

“It said on my phone, it said ‘Wells Fargo,’” said Jackie.

Though adamant she didn’t give out her username or password for her account, Jackie tells 6 News that the scammer sent her a series of texts with numbers she was supposed to read back. She thinks that may have given them the authorization code for a wire transfer.

The CEO of the Nebraska Bankers Association, Richard Baier, says that’s a red flag.

“What we are seeing right now are that bad guys getting really, really good at it and starting to use AI of people’s voices,” Baier said.

Jackie tells her advisor from Nebraska Debt Relief, Marcia Obert, that she reported to Wells Fargo an unauthorized withdrawal of $20,000 the same day.

“I’m trying to find out why they couldn’t stop the wire, why they couldn’t get it back when everything was done within 24 hours,” Obert said.

An email from a Wells Fargo spokesperson states that the bank does all it can to support scam victims and that it’ll conduct a comprehensive investigation and share the findings with Jackie.

Jackie says she’s waiting to hear if the bank will reimburse the $20,000 loss to the scam.

“We certainly went over there with enough time for them to put a stop on it and it was gone,” Jackie said.

Bankers say that it’s not just banks, but customers too, who need to protect their accounts from fraud.

“Don’t trust caller ID,” said Wells Fargo Fraud Executive Dan Cusick. “We see those numbers are spoofed, meaning they’re pretending to be from a trusted source.”

Wells Fargo says no matter how quickly a customer attempts to recover funds, once a wire transfer is sent, there’s no guarantee the funds will be returned. Wire transfers are immediate and typically cannot be reversed.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, FBI Omaha shared an age-progressed photo, left, of Cindy Valle, an...
FBI Omaha releases age-progressed image of teen missing since 2011
A viaduct in Council Bluffs looks like it's crumbling, but city officials assure the public...
6 On Your Side checks into report of ‘crumbling’ viaduct
Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Omaha
University of Illinois Memorial Stadium reportedly caught fire Tuesday night.
Illinois football stadium catches fire days ahead of Huskers’ game vs. Fighting Illini
Midnight forecast
6 First Alert Forecast - Storms move east as cooler air moves in Tuesday night

Latest News

State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha speaks against further restrictions at a rally on Wednesday,...
Omaha senator demands clarity on Nebraska’s ‘Let Them Grow Act’
Douglas County Sheriff's Office frequently fields complaints about violations in van-accessible...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office educating, citing for accessible parking violations
Omaha Police responded to a shooting call near 36th and Grand Ave on Wednesday night.
Police on-scene investigating shooting in north Omaha
Nebraska Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha wants clarity on Gov. Jim Pillen's Let Them Grow Act.
Sen. Megan Hunt wants more clarity on Nebraska's 'Let Them Grow Act'