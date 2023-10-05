Omaha woman loses $20,000 after text scam leads to bank fraud

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - She’s filed a police report, but fraud victim Jackie File wants a backup from a credit service that deals with banks after discovering an unauthorized withdrawal.

“I turned around to my husband and I said, ‘I think we’ve just been hacked or something has happened to that $20,000 that was in your account,’” Jackie said.

The money wire transfer came after Jackie answered a call.

“It said on my phone, it said ‘Wells Fargo,’” said Jackie.

Though adamant she didn’t give out her username or password for her account, Jackie tells 6 News that the scammer sent her a series of texts with numbers she was supposed to read back. She thinks that may have given them the authorization code for a wire transfer.

The CEO of the Nebraska Bankers Association, Richard Baier, says that’s a red flag.

“What we are seeing right now are that bad guys getting really, really good at it and starting to use AI of people’s voices,” Baier said.

Jackie tells her advisor from Nebraska Debt Relief, Marcia Obert, that she reported to Wells Fargo an unauthorized withdrawal of $20,000 the same day.

“I’m trying to find out why they couldn’t stop the wire, why they couldn’t get it back when everything was done within 24 hours,” Obert said.

An email from a Wells Fargo spokesperson states that the bank does all it can to support scam victims and that it’ll conduct a comprehensive investigation and share the findings with Jackie.

Jackie says she’s waiting to hear if the bank will reimburse the $20,000 loss to the scam.

“We certainly went over there with enough time for them to put a stop on it and it was gone,” Jackie said.

Bankers say that it’s not just banks, but customers too, who need to protect their accounts from fraud.

“Don’t trust caller ID,” said Wells Fargo Fraud Executive Dan Cusick. “We see those numbers are spoofed, meaning they’re pretending to be from a trusted source.”

Wells Fargo says no matter how quickly a customer attempts to recover funds, once a wire transfer is sent, there’s no guarantee the funds will be returned. Wire transfers are immediate and typically cannot be reversed.

