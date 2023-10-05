Omaha senator demands clarity on Nebraska’s ‘Let Them Grow Act’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen recently approved the Let Them Grow Act Emergency Regulations presented by the state’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Timothy Tesmer.

What those regulations call for, and how they were developed, led Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha to speak out.

“Whatever your views are about LB 574 and this law, Nebraskans deserve to have accountability and oversight and they deserve to understand the law as it stands, and that’s not where we are today with this bill,” Hunt said.

Hunt says that among other concerns, the emergency rules don’t hold to the promise to those already receiving gender-affirming care.

So, in a letter to Tesmer on Wednesday, Hunt demanded the Chief Medical Officer inform doctors and pharmacists of that promise.

“I’ve been contacted by a host of parents and patients who tell me that they haven’t been able to get their prescriptions filled, that they haven’t been able to get treatment,” Hunt said. “And what LB 574 said when we passed it was that people who were already under a care regimen would be grandfathered in, that they would be able to continue their course of care, and that’s apparently not happening and we have radio silence from the government, from the people who have put these regulations in place.”

The ACLU of Nebraska is appealing the constitutionality of LB 574, and legal expert Grant Friedman said they, too, have unanswered questions from Tesmer.

“We expressed lots of concerns around Dr. Tesmer being in charge of this, seeing as he’s an ear, nose, and throat doctor, and he stated openly during his confirmation hearing that he would be reaching out to and in conversation with gender-affirming care providers while crafting these regulations,” Friedman said. “The ACLU of Nebraska as well as several of our partner organizations reached out to him to ask about the status of that, and he was unable to disclose who was on that team and who he was in discussions with. I think because of that, we have regulations now that are causing a lot of providers to be confused about what kind of care they can and cannot provide.”

“The most important thing to me right now is making sure that we have clarity for providers and clarity for parents and patients,” Hunt said.

6 News requested an interview or statement from Tesmer regarding Hunt’s letter, but as of Wednesday evening had not received a response.

The new temporary rules cover a 90-day period, during which time input will be welcome from internal and public sources, according to a regulations document on the DHHS website.

A hearing is tentatively scheduled for November 28th in Lincoln that will include public input.

“Politicians in Nebraska, led by Dr. Tesmer and Gov. Pillen and Sen. Kauth, have chosen to target and discriminate against Nebraskans through their legislation, through executive orders, and through these rules, but we cannot forget that this entire campaign is based on manufactured issues,” Hunt said. “None of this is really what Nebraskans want us to work on, and we know that our fellow fair-minded Nebraskans will not be fooled by these extremist views and that they will join us in our efforts to protect the human rights of our fellow Nebraskans.”

