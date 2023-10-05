Omaha organization encourages people to create generational wealth through land bank

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Markus Hines remembers 24th Street in north Omaha as a kid.

“When I was a child, this whole thing was pretty much full,” he said. “There were businesses, candy stores, and grocery stores. I look at it now, it’s desolate.”

Hines with Heart Ministry Center in North Omaha is now encouraging people to learn about the Omaha Municipal Land Bank to create generational wealth.

Foreclosed land that goes back to the city is often sold cheaply through the Omaha Municipal Land Bank. Most of the available lots are in North Omaha and are less than $10,000.

Currently, it has more than 300 properties for sale. There are some newer things for people to know, which is why Hines invited seasoned developer Don Curry to speak at an event next week.

“My goal is to hopefully add some beauty to the community hopefully that’ll be a seed to have others do the same thing,” said Curry.

He’s bought six properties from the land bank. Curry said he had to show proof of financing and a plan for the land within 45 days. Changes implemented last year now give people 90 days but require a building permit.

“It’s intimidating!” said Curry, who said requiring a building permit creates additional barriers.

Leslie Smith, executive director of the land bank, said their obligation is to make sure people show they’re ready, which is why they have those requirements.

“The land bank has an onus to make sure that we stimulate the economy, making sure all of the investments all of the powers that allow these properties to be clean and free of encumbrances are going to be put back into use,” said Smith. “We want to see that you are going to make this happen.”

“So whatever we can do to make this less intimidating, and more a less streamlined process why not do it?”

Potential buyers should also know prices are going up next January. Smith said they’ve had some properties for more than five years that haven’t gone up in price.

“What we’re doing is just bringing it up to the fair market,” she said.

For Hines, he hopes if people get their questions answered about the land bank, it can make it all less intimidating.

“My hope is that we get some people together, buy up some of these lots, fill up some of their dreams and at the same time bring back the Omaha street of dreams,” said Hines.

The informational event at the Heart Ministry Center event next Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. Their location is near 22nd and Binney Street.

