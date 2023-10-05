North Omaha organizations stress importance of togetherness to stop violence

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the last few days, the Omaha community has taken its turn into the cycle of violence that plagues the entire nation.

Two shootings on the city’s north side left two teenagers dead and more than half a dozen injured.

Recently, YouTurn, a local nonprofit organization, held a community celebration with the goal of showing young people that it’s possible to have a good time and be safe.

YouTurn provides the opportunity to turn away from violence by treating it like an infectious disease.

“When you have a disease, you have symptoms, you go to the doctor, you get a diagnosis, and then there’s a cure that’s provided,” YouTurn Director Teresa Negron said.

But that disease made its way into YouTurn.

The city’s latest homicide victim is connected to one of the team members, and it affects the entire organization and the entire community.

“That connection sometimes leads to being directly impacted by violence and that’s happened,” Negron said. “It doesn’t change the passion, it doesn’t change the focus, but you need time to be able to process it and grieve.”

The North 24th Street Business Improvement District is taking another road to stopping violence in the community.

Doing the little things, like putting up “Closed Property” signs to prevent late-night loitering, drinking, or other bad behavior. They’re also working to improve the look of the area.

“We’ve seen some recent data that when you clean up a space, when you put a fence around it or throw some grass seed out, you can reduce crime by 21 percent,” said Lavonya Goodwin, the Executive Director of the North 24th Street Business Improvement District. “We’ve seen crime reduced in this corridor.”

Goodwin wants people to know that the situation is not hopeless and they can help make things safer in their community.

“People often ask, ‘What can I do?’” said Goodwin. “Sometimes participating in basic clean-ups, or keeping your yard clear of debris, or fixing that broken fence can go a long way toward preventing crime.”

Negron tells 6 News that by working together, the community can have more reasons to celebrate while reducing the number of reasons to grieve.

“We have to stop accepting that it’s going to happen,” Negron said. “When we come together and we move in concert together, because we’re tired, we can make things happen. We can make this stop.”

The North 24th Street Business Improvement District opened up this month’s meeting to all of its stakeholders to discuss the recent outbreak of violence in the community.

