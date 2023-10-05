New partnership brings biodiesel to Husker Athletics and all of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Soybean Board (NSB) has teamed up with Husker Athletics to promote and power the team buses with biodiesel for the ongoing school year and sports season.

The sponsorship officially launched this fall along with the college sports season, bringing exposure to the sustainable energy powering the Husker transportation fleet, which includes three passenger buses. While these buses are displaying “Powered by Biodiesel”, the partnership also extends to every Arrow Stage Lines bus that operates in Nebraska.

Three Husker Athletics busses will proudly display “Team Bus Powered by Biodiesel.” (press release)

“Biodiesel not only promotes the use of locally grown feedstocks but also aligns perfectly with the sustainability goals of our university,” stated Andy Chvatal, executive director of the Nebraska Soybean Board (NSB). “Utilizing biodiesel for Husker Athletics will be a significant step in reducing emissions and highlights a great value-added product for Nebraska soybean farmers to folks across the state.”

The NSB also says that “as Husker athletes embark on thousands of miles of travel during the upcoming year, this collaboration will bring the spotlight to clean fuels like biodiesel and the promising opportunities it offers to fleets and diesel engines across the country.”

