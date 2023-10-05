We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

New partnership brings biodiesel to Husker Athletics and all of Nebraska

Arrow Stage Lines has switched its entire fleet in Nebraska to run on biodiesel
Local4 News at 6
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Soybean Board (NSB) has teamed up with Husker Athletics to promote and power the team buses with biodiesel for the ongoing school year and sports season.

The sponsorship officially launched this fall along with the college sports season, bringing exposure to the sustainable energy powering the Husker transportation fleet, which includes three passenger buses. While these buses are displaying “Powered by Biodiesel”, the partnership also extends to every Arrow Stage Lines bus that operates in Nebraska.

Three Husker Athletics busses will proudly display “Team Bus Powered by Biodiesel.”
Three Husker Athletics busses will proudly display “Team Bus Powered by Biodiesel.”(press release)

“Biodiesel not only promotes the use of locally grown feedstocks but also aligns perfectly with the sustainability goals of our university,” stated Andy Chvatal, executive director of the Nebraska Soybean Board (NSB). “Utilizing biodiesel for Husker Athletics will be a significant step in reducing emissions and highlights a great value-added product for Nebraska soybean farmers to folks across the state.”

The NSB also says that “as Husker athletes embark on thousands of miles of travel during the upcoming year, this collaboration will bring the spotlight to clean fuels like biodiesel and the promising opportunities it offers to fleets and diesel engines across the country.”

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shooting call in north Omaha on Wednesday night, Oct. 4, 2023.
19-year-old woman killed in north Omaha shooting; suspect arrested
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
Omaha woman loses $20,000 after text scam leads to bank fraud
Police on-scene at Omaha shooting
Keith Davison's backyard pool is filled with neighborhood kids and their parents.
Man built pool for neighborhood kids at 94 years old. See the special way they celebrated his 100th birthday

Latest News

Friday Wind Gusts
Spotty showers early Friday with blustery and cooler day overall
It may look like the airport, but it's not. Extra security measures are being taken at the...
Intensive security measures taken at Douglas County Courthouse
A lab at Creighton University recently received a large grant to continue its research for...
EXCLUSIVE: Creighton lab awarded nearly $500k grant for cancer research
It may look like the airport, but it's not. Extra security measures are being taken at the...
Security works to screen out danger at Douglas County Courthouse
A semi-truck crashed and rolled over on I-80 Thursday morning, causing major backups in Council...
Semi-truck rolls over in Council Bluffs, causes traffic backup Thursday morning