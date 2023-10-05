We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nebraska Regents green light Memorial Stadium renovation plan

The plan aims to ‘modernize’ one of college football’s most storied stadiums.
Plans for a $450 million renovation of Memorial Stadium were approved by the Nebraska Board of Regents on Thursday.
By Joe Harris
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska Board of Regents unanimously approved a $450 million renovation plan for Memorial Stadium on Thursday.

“Obviously, we want to have world-class facilities,” UNL athletic director Trev Alberts said. “The outcomes of this type of project are—in terms of modernization, fan comfort, those types of things—they’re really, really important.”

Alberts said the plan will enhance the fan experience.

The south part of the stadium will be getting a complete makeover that will include widened aisles, a 360-degree main-level concourse, and upgrades that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

“I think it puts our fans first,” NU Board of Regents Chair Timothy Clare said. “We’ve asked our fans for input. We’ve incorporated those ideas that the fans gave you into the plan. With this project, we can provide a fan experience like no other.”

The plan wasn’t approved without some concerns though.

Several regents said they would like the plan to have more specifications, such as with ADA accessibility.

“We do want to open the discussion of what the stadium’s future could look like for Huskers and for Nebraska’s fans,” Elizabeth O’Connor said. “With a project of this scope, I think it’s very important that we don’t rush.”

Barbara Weitz said, that with so many questions unanswered about the overall plan, she wondered why the ADA upgrades weren’t offered as a separate piece from the rest of the proposed project.

“That doesn’t mean we’re saying no to the rest of the project,” Weitz said. “It just means right now, we’ll do that project and, in the meantime, the rest of us will have opportunities to ask more questions, get more details, find out who exactly it is that we’re working with in terms of all the construction.”

The project will be paid for equally between private funds and other funding sources, including up to $50 million from the university’s internal lending program.

Alberts said major construction will begin in January 2025, which he said gives plenty of time for the athletic department to work on fundraising for the project.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on-scene at Omaha shooting
University of Illinois Memorial Stadium reportedly caught fire Tuesday night.
Illinois football stadium catches fire days ahead of Huskers’ game vs. Fighting Illini
Karly Wood, 20, died after a mass shooting that occurred at a birthday in Omaha on Nov. 13, 2022.
‘Probation is a gift’: First sentence handed down in Omaha house party mass shooting
A viaduct in Council Bluffs looks like it's crumbling, but city officials assure the public...
6 On Your Side checks into report of ‘crumbling’ viaduct
Police responded to a shooting call in north Omaha on Wednesday night, Oct. 4, 2023.
19-year-old woman killed in north Omaha shooting; suspect arrested

Latest News

Memorial Stadium
Board of Regents unanimously approve $450 million Memorial Stadium renovation
Plans for a $450 million renovation of Memorial Stadium were approved by the Nebraska Board of...
Memorial Stadium renovation plans approved by Nebraska Regents
"This is extremely disconcerting because what could be happening here is innocent persons could...
Inconclusive: Iowa State University research uncovers forensic examiner bias
Request for Iowa absentee ballots due Oct. 23