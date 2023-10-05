Matt Rhule wants his Huskers to create their own energy Friday at Illinois

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Unlike the Huskers first two road games, this week’s contest at Illinois does not come in with built-in excitement.

It won’t be the season opener like it was at Minnesota. It won’t be a rivalry game like it was at Colorado.

The matchup features two teams with 2-3 records seeking their first win in Big Ten play. Matt Rhule said the Huskers will have to rely on themselves Friday night to generate enthusiasm on the sideline.

“Creating our own energy is something we try to do at practice, and we simulate that. Even going at {Louisiana} Tech in the rain delay, trying to create your own energy. When you’re having a tough ball game, like last week, you have to try to create your own energy. Some guys did, some guys didn’t.

The Huskers responded to Saturday’s blowout loss to Michigan by focusing on themselves. That started with a full-pads session on Sunday night and has continued through this week in practice.

“We created a lot of energy Sunday night, no one was watching,” he said. “We created a lot of energy yesterday morning and we’ll have to do that Friday night.”

Rhule emphasized that self-sustaining energy is not only important for Friday, but for creating the winning culture he envisions for Nebraska.

“To me, some guys are really starting to step up and realize, like, ‘Hey, I could be that guy,’” he said. “Right now, it’s the coaches, and I’m certainly I’m not equipped to do that. So can it be Tommi Hill? Can it be [Isaac Gifford]? Can it be Ty Robinson? Can it be Ethan Piper? Can it be Heinrich [Haarberg] or Jeff [Sims] or Billy Kemp? Who are those guys going to be for us? That’s part of this process.”

The Huskers kick off against Illinois Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.