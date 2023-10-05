We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Matt Rhule wants his Huskers to create their own energy Friday at Illinois

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule yells to his team from the sideline as they play against...
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule yells to his team from the sideline as they play against Michigan during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. Michigan defeated Nebraska 45-7. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Clayton Collier
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Unlike the Huskers first two road games, this week’s contest at Illinois does not come in with built-in excitement.

It won’t be the season opener like it was at Minnesota. It won’t be a rivalry game like it was at Colorado.

The matchup features two teams with 2-3 records seeking their first win in Big Ten play. Matt Rhule said the Huskers will have to rely on themselves Friday night to generate enthusiasm on the sideline.

“Creating our own energy is something we try to do at practice, and we simulate that. Even going at {Louisiana} Tech in the rain delay, trying to create your own energy. When you’re having a tough ball game, like last week, you have to try to create your own energy. Some guys did, some guys didn’t.

The Huskers responded to Saturday’s blowout loss to Michigan by focusing on themselves. That started with a full-pads session on Sunday night and has continued through this week in practice.

“We created a lot of energy Sunday night, no one was watching,” he said. “We created a lot of energy yesterday morning and we’ll have to do that Friday night.”

Rhule emphasized that self-sustaining energy is not only important for Friday, but for creating the winning culture he envisions for Nebraska.

“To me, some guys are really starting to step up and realize, like, ‘Hey, I could be that guy,’” he said. “Right now, it’s the coaches, and I’m certainly I’m not equipped to do that. So can it be Tommi Hill? Can it be [Isaac Gifford]? Can it be Ty Robinson? Can it be Ethan Piper? Can it be Heinrich [Haarberg] or Jeff [Sims] or Billy Kemp? Who are those guys going to be for us? That’s part of this process.”

The Huskers kick off against Illinois Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, FBI Omaha shared an age-progressed photo, left, of Cindy Valle, an...
FBI Omaha releases age-progressed image of teen missing since 2011
A viaduct in Council Bluffs looks like it's crumbling, but city officials assure the public...
6 On Your Side checks into report of ‘crumbling’ viaduct
Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Omaha
University of Illinois Memorial Stadium reportedly caught fire Tuesday night.
Illinois football stadium catches fire days ahead of Huskers’ game vs. Fighting Illini
Midnight forecast
6 First Alert Forecast - Storms move east as cooler air moves in Tuesday night

Latest News

First responders in Illinois were at the Fighting Illini’s Memorial Stadium Tuesday night due...
Fighting Illini cleared to host Huskers Friday following fire at stadium
FULL VIDEO: HC Matt Rhule Illinois Game Week Press Conference (10/4/23)
FULL VIDEO: HC Matt Rhule Illinois Game Week Press Conference (10/4/23)
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts will present the school's renovation plans for Memorial Stadium to the...
Alberts to present Memorial Stadium renovation plans to Nebraska Regents
Fire crews were called to battle a blaze inside Illinois' Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, just...
University of Illinois Memorial Stadium catches fire