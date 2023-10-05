We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

GOP activist accused of signing absentee ballot for dead father in 2020 election

A Florida man is accused of submitting an absentee ballot for his late father during the 2020...
A Florida man is accused of submitting an absentee ballot for his late father during the 2020 election.(Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Florida Republican activist and supporter of former President Donald Trump has been charged with election fraud.

On Wednesday, Robert Henry Rivernider Jr., 58, was charged with two felony counts, fraud in connection with casting a vote and forgery of a public record.

In 2020, Rivernider allegedly signed an absentee ballot for his late father. His ballot was signed and dated on Oct. 16 and postmarked on Oct. 23.

Sumter County Elections Supervisor Bill Keen said the ballot was not counted after comparing signatures. They also did not count the ballot because it was postmarked four days after the father died in mid-October 2020, the Associated Press reported.

Rivernider’s arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 20. He has been released from custody.

Rivernider, who has moderated at least two candidate forums in Orlando, calls the charges “frivolous and political and will be defeated,” in a statement on his website.

He told the Associated Press that a political rivalry between himself, an active Trump supporter, and local officials supporting DeSantis, who also is a candidate for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, is to blame for the charges.

Rivernider lives near The Villages, a large retirement community. Several residents from The Villages have faced voting fraud charges related to the 2020 election, with at least at least four residents charged with voting twice in the election, according to ClickOrlando.

DeSantis and the Florida Legislature created the Office of Election Crimes and Security last year despite there being not much evidence of widespread election crimes by Florida voters, the AP reported.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

University of Illinois Memorial Stadium reportedly caught fire Tuesday night.
Illinois football stadium catches fire days ahead of Huskers’ game vs. Fighting Illini
A viaduct in Council Bluffs looks like it's crumbling, but city officials assure the public...
6 On Your Side checks into report of ‘crumbling’ viaduct
Authorities in Sarpy County are asking for the public's help locating a burglar who was caught...
Bellevue Police ask for public’s help locating burglar who posed as worker
Karly Wood, 20, died after a mass shooting that occurred at a birthday in Omaha on Nov. 13, 2022.
‘Probation is a gift’: First sentence handed down in Omaha house party mass shooting
Police on-scene at Omaha shooting

Latest News

FILE - Disney is offering limited-time deals for children at its U.S. theme parks.
Families could save money at Disney parks next year
Bystander video caught a FedEx plane skidding to a stop after a landing gear failure in...
RAW: FedEx plane makes emergency landing
Cooler fall weather continues to win out in the forecast
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
I'm still tracking the likely frost that develops Saturday morning
Rusty's First Alert Day Forecast