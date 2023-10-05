We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

FedEx plane makes emergency landing in Chattanooga

A FedEx plane involved in an emergency landing is shown in Chattanooga on Thursday.
A FedEx plane involved in an emergency landing is shown in Chattanooga on Thursday morning.(Source: WTVC/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Gray News) - Authorities in Chattanooga responded to an emergency landing of a FedEx plane in Chattanooga late Wednesday night.

The call came in at 11:04 p.m. Wednesday, the Chattanooga Fire Department said in a social media post, and police, fire and emergency medical personnel “quickly staged in position and waited.

The plane skidded to a stop off the end of the runway because of a landing gear failure, and all three of the crew aboard the plane are accounted for, officials told WTVC.

Officials said there was smoke from the engines but no fire from the landing.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Illinois Memorial Stadium reportedly caught fire Tuesday night.
Illinois football stadium catches fire days ahead of Huskers’ game vs. Fighting Illini
A viaduct in Council Bluffs looks like it's crumbling, but city officials assure the public...
6 On Your Side checks into report of ‘crumbling’ viaduct
Authorities in Sarpy County are asking for the public's help locating a burglar who was caught...
Bellevue Police ask for public’s help locating burglar who posed as worker
Karly Wood, 20, died after a mass shooting that occurred at a birthday in Omaha on Nov. 13, 2022.
‘Probation is a gift’: First sentence handed down in Omaha house party mass shooting
(File photo)
Power issue at Verizon facility causes outage in Omaha

Latest News

FILE - Jon Fosse, author of shortlisted novel 'A New Name: Septology VI-VII', poses ahead of...
Norwegian writer Jon Fosse wins the Nobel Prize in literature
Former President Donald Trump, speaks to reporters as he leaves the courtroom during a lunch...
Trump’s lawyers seek to postpone his classified documents trial until after the 2024 election
FILE - Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse on Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Adnan Syed goes before Maryland Supreme Court facing ‘specter of reincarceration,’ his lawyers say
First Alert Days
6 First Alert Weather Day: The first frost of the season possible this weekend